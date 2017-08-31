Miley Cyrus Tears Up Discussing Her $500,000 Donation To Harvey Relief

Miley Cyrus has joined the growing list of stars who’ve come out to support the people of Houston, Texas, after the devastation of Hurricane Harvey.

The “Younger Now” singer appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” this week, where she told DeGeneres that she’s donating $500,000 toward Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

“You’re amazing,” DeGeneres said.

Cyrus thanked the host for the kind words before seemingly being overcome with emotion.

“I can’t really talk about it. I don’t know why it makes me so upset. It just really makes me really upset,” she said, with tears in her eyes. “I couldn’t fake it. My grandma’s sitting here, my mom’s here, and I go home to my seven dogs. If I didn’t have that anymore, it would just be really hard.”

Cyrus continued, “I’m really happy to help any way that I can and I hope people understand and can put themselves in those people’s shoes and know what it feels like to have everything taken away from you.”

“I love that my friend @MileyCyrus stepped up for the people of #Texas and is donating half a million dollars,” DeGeneres wrote on Instagram, alongside the above clip from her show.

DeGeneres also made a massive donation of her own to Harvey relief funds, giving $1 million to Houston Texans star J.J. Watt, who’s raised over $7 million through his crowdfunding page to help families in need.

When #Texas needed him, @JJWatt was there. I was honored to help make this amazing gift from @Walmart possible. https://t.co/bObBtijEwq — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 31, 2017

Cyrus and DeGeneres are just two of the celebrities who’ve stepped up to the plate to help families in Texas.