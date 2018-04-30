Miley Cyrus Isn't Sorry About That Controversial Nude Photo 10 Years Later

To think there was actually a time when Miley Cyrus made the world collectively pearl-clutch with a nude photo.

The year was 2008 and, yes, it did happen. The “Hannah Montana” star, who was 15 years old at the time, famously posed for a Vanity Fair portrait shot by renowned photographer Annie Leibowitz wearing nothing but a satin bedsheet. The photo shoot incited a media outrage that culminated with Cyrus apologizing for disappointing her fans.

Guess what? She’s not sorry anymore. The singer threw it back to simpler times on Sunday night, sharing a photo of a New York Post front page circa 2008 with the headline “MILEY’S SHAME.”

“IM NOT SORRY,” she wrote alongside the photo. “Fuck YOU # 10yearsago.”

IM NOT SORRY



Fuck YOU #10yearsago pic.twitter.com/YTJmPHKwLX — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) April 29, 2018

Back then, in the Vanity Fair profile accompanying the photos, Cyrus actually addressed the potential for blowback, explaining that neither she nor Disney was worried about the shoot.

“No, I mean I had a big blanket on,” she was quoted as saying. “And I thought, ‘This looks pretty, and really natural.’ I think it’s really artsy. It wasn’t in a skanky way.”

The tunes changed quickly, however, and both the singer and the network gave statements disparaging the magazine and positioning Cyrus as a victim of circumstance.

“Unfortunately, as the article suggests, a situation was created to deliberately manipulate a 15-year-old in order to sell magazines,” a Disney spokesperson said.

JOERG KOCH via Getty Images Miley Cyrus at the premiere of "Hannah Montana - The Movie" in 2009.

“I took part in a photo shoot that was supposed to be ‘artistic,’ and now, seeing the photographs and reading the story, I feel so embarrassed,” Cyrus added in her own statement. “I never intended for any of this to happen and I apologize to my fans who I care so deeply about.”

In the years that followed, Cyrus shed her Disney image entirely and embraced her sexuality. She released “Party In The U.S.A” in 2009 ― sparking a fresh round of controversy with a pole-dancing performance ― and soon enough she was dancing with a foam finger at the 2013 MTV VMAs and swinging on a wrecking ball sans clothing as unapologetically herself.

She still seems to have a soft spot for her child star days, however, going on a throwback spree over the weekend and sharing some old photos with some very Miley captions.

A picture says 1000 words... but this one only says two... FUCK YOU pic.twitter.com/57JJZIDCbV — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) April 29, 2018

Feeling myself... I’ll never forget the day I got this shirt from Fred Segal pic.twitter.com/jpQ3rAocHO — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) April 29, 2018