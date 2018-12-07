ENTERTAINMENT
12/07/2018 11:26 am ET

Miley Cyrus Crashes Kendall Jenner And Hailey Baldwin's 'Carpool Karaoke'

These influencers drove home a version of Cyrus' "Party in the U.S.A."
By Ron Dicker

Imagine seeing these three bopping along to tunes next to you in traffic.

Models Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin teamed up for Apple TV’s latest “Carpool Karaoke,” and they were joined by at least one famous pal.

In a preview of Friday’s episode, Miley Cyrus haunts their vehicle (you’ll see what we mean) and joins a singalong of her 2009 hit “Party in the U.S.A.”

Maybe more Cyrus tunes might follow? And who’s driving?

“Entertainment Tonight” wondered whether Baldwin’s husband, Justin Bieber ― a “Carpool Karaoke” veteran from James Corden’s “The Late Late Show” ― might also hitch a ride at some point. Or one of Jenner’s famous sisters, for that matter.

The more the merrier, we say.

Miley Cyrus Kendall Jenner Carpool Karaoke Hailey Baldwin
