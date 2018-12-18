Miley Cyrus Praises Liam Hemsworth's Penis In Relationship Checklist

Singer Miley Cyrus gave fiance Liam Hemsworth (“Independence Day: Resurgence”) a below-the-belt compliment on a meme posted Sunday ― and it was kind of sweet, given the context.
The former “Hannah Montana” star was responding to a graphic on SourPsycho that served as a relationship checklist of sorts, People reported. While some of the qualities listed were of the nobler variety ― empathy and common sense, for example ― one read, “good dick game.” Responding to the title, “No man has all 5,” Cyrus wrote: “Mine does! Don’t give up!”
“Riverdale” actress Lili Reinhart, who’s reportedly dating co-star Cole Sprouse, also chimed in, E! noted. “I found one!” she wrote with a “raising hand” emoji.