Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth may have tied the knot on Sunday.

Videos posted by Conrad Carr, a friend of the couple, show Hemsworth in a tux, doing a shotski with his brothers, fellow actors Chris and Luke.

Another clip from Carr’s public Instagram story shows Hemsworth and Cyrus ― in white ― holding a knife about to cut what looks like a wedding cake. The singer’s mom, Tish Cyrus, is pictured in the background.

Conrad Carr/Instagram

HuffPost reached out to reps for both Cyrus and Hemsworth, but there was no immediate response.

The two have been together since 2010 and got engaged in 2012.