Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth may have tied the knot on Sunday.
Videos posted by Conrad Carr, a friend of the couple, show Hemsworth in a tux, doing a shotski with his brothers, fellow actors Chris and Luke.
Another clip from Carr’s public Instagram story shows Hemsworth and Cyrus ― in white ― holding a knife about to cut what looks like a wedding cake. The singer’s mom, Tish Cyrus, is pictured in the background.
HuffPost reached out to reps for both Cyrus and Hemsworth, but there was no immediate response.
The two have been together since 2010 and got engaged in 2012.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.