Miley Cyrus' Sweet Reason For Calling Liam Hemsworth Her 'Survival Partner'

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth can get through anything together.

The two, who are engaged, recently lost the Malibu home they shared after it was burned in the California wildfires. Because of the horrible experience, the “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer said that Hemsworth earned himself a sweet new nickname from her.

“My partner, I call him my survival partner now. He thinks it’s not romantic, but I learned that it is,” Cyrus said during an interview with Howard Stern on his Sirius XM show Wednesday. “That is why you pair up with someone, for survival, and he was so incredible. He got all the animals out [from our house] in his truck.”

Cyrus said the gaggle of animals included seven dogs, two regular-sized horses, two mini-horses, three cats and two pigs.

In addition to the new nickname, Cyrus said the actor earned an additional reward.

“Yeah, he got a lot of action” after the rescue, the 26-year-old said. “We had to make sure he knew I was very, very grateful.”

The two are no longer living in Malibu after their home was reduced to ashes. Hemsworth shared a picture of their home and the “LOVE” sign that used to hang in their house that barely survived the flames.

Today, Cyrus told Stern that they’re living in Tennessee.

“You know, usually we live in Malibu, but right now we live in Nashville and [are] adjusting. I think the hardest thing for both of us right now is to go back,” she said. “A lot of people are starting to get back to their homes, people that didn’t lose their homes, but Malibu isn’t the same for right now. The air quality, the water, he surfs every day...”

While Cyrus described the loss of their shared home as “completely devastating” at the time, though she recently told host Ryan Seacrest on Tuesday that she’s “in a really good healing place right now.”

“I definitely learned a lot. My dad [singer Billy Ray Cyrus] has always told me, ‘Life is a series of adjustments,’ and sometimes we never understand what our parents are telling us until we start to experience life more,” she said on Seacrest’s radio show.