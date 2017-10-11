ENTERTAINMENT
Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Step Out For Rare Red Carpet Appearance

The couple attended the "Thor: Ragnarok" premiere to support Liam's brother Chris.

By Julia Brucculieri

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth brought their love to the red carpet for the “Thor: Ragnarok” premiere in Hollywood Tuesday night. 

The two looked happy to support Liam’s older brother Chris, who stars as Thor in the Marvel flick. Miley donned a psychedelic floral print mini dress, a chic take on her Happy Hippie style, while Liam opted for a classic back suit and skinny tie. 

Todd Williamson via Getty Images
Rich Polk via Getty Images

The appearance was a rare one for the couple ― their last major public appearance was at the the Variety Power of Women luncheon last year, and, as E! News reports, the last time they attended a movie premiere together was in 2013, just six days before announcing their (first) engagement was off

Aside from Miley and Liam, the third Hemsworth brother, Luke, and his wife Samantha, were in attendance, as were the brothers’ parents. Elsa Pataky, Chris’ wife, was also there to support her husband. It was a real family affair. 

Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth walk the red carpet at "Thor: Ragnarok" premiere. 
Barry King via Getty Images
Samantha Hemsworth and Luke Hemsworth.
Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images
The whole family was there! (Liam clearly missed this photo op, though.)

By Julia Brucculieri
Entertainment Writer, HuffPost
