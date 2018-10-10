Miley Cyrus Flips The Bird At Jimmy Kimmel's Latest Mean Tweets

Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus didn’t take kindly to a Twitter troll’s mean tweet about her on Tuesday’s broadcast of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

In fact, she came in like a wrecking ball:

Pink, Gwen Stefani, Halsey, Nickelback, Jason Derulo, The Strokes, Elvis Costello and Jason Mraz were among the other music stars who also read out horrible things people say about them online.

Some had fierce reactions in the latest installment of Jimmy Kimmel’s “Mean Tweets” segment, which aired on the same night as the American Music Awards.