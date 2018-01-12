Miley Cyrus Is Very, VERY Excited About Liam Hemsworth’s Birthday

Miley Cyrus is VERY excited about boyfriend Liam Hemsworth’s 28th birthday on Saturday.
So much so that she wished him a VERY happy birthday a day early.
On Friday, the “Malibu” singer posted a sweet Instagram story for her beau, accompanied by some VERY cute couple photos.
“Today is very special,” she wrote. “Because it’s someone VERY special’s birthday.”
It seems like the couple is VERY into extending their birthdays.
Hemsworth also wished Cyrus a VERY happy birthday the day before her 25th in November by giving her a personalized necklace.
Man, these two are VERY sweet.
OK, VERY sorry about the verys, Miley!