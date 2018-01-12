Miley Cyrus Is Very, VERY Excited About Liam Hemsworth’s Birthday

Miley Cyrus is VERY excited about boyfriend Liam Hemsworth’s 28th birthday on Saturday.

So much so that she wished him a VERY happy birthday a day early.

On Friday, the “Malibu” singer posted a sweet Instagram story for her beau, accompanied by some VERY cute couple photos.

“Today is very special,” she wrote. “Because it’s someone VERY special’s birthday.”

mileycyrus via Instagram The birthday tribute in question.

It seems like the couple is VERY into extending their birthdays.

Hemsworth also wished Cyrus a VERY happy birthday the day before her 25th in November by giving her a personalized necklace.

My man killin the game already! This is just pressie #1! Thank you LiLi! @LiamHemsworth pic.twitter.com/9eNPiNUeQ0 — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 23, 2017

Man, these two are VERY sweet.