Military Families Experience Higher Copays, Less Providers, Loss of Services, and Poor Customer Service Following TRICARE Contract Changes

Military families and retirees are 17 days in to what can only be described as one of the most painful contract changes TRICARE has seen to date. For TRICARE enrollees in the West region, the contractor changed from United Healthcare to HealthNet Federal Services. For TRICARE enrollees in the North and South Regions, their regions were combined to form the new East region and their contractor is now Humana Military. These multi-billion dollar contracts were awarded in July of 2016. One would think this would have given said contractors plenty of time to prepare for a smooth transition that would not disrupt continuity of care for military families. The Defense Health Agency had supposedly “taken steps to ensure that Tricare beneficiaries [would] see little disruption in their health services when two contractors [took] over management of Tricare.” (Military Times)

Unfortunately, this was far from reality when the contract change occurred this January. Having very little luck getting through to an actual human representative, TRICARE beneficiaries took to social media looking for answers. They vented about everything from a rise in copays, call wait times (going into the hours), a drastic drop in which providers they can see and authorization delays holding up everything from planned surgeries to weekly therapies.

One beneficiary wrote, “My husband has been in the hospital an extra week because of Tricare not authorizing a transfer and a surgery at a different hospital. The one he is in had to resubmit paperwork twice now.”

TRICARE Facebook

Another who called warned others, “I’m an hour and 50 minutes deep now. The music quit playing at 90 minutes…”

TRICARE FACEBOOK

Discovering how many providers opted out of being in TRICARES’s network this time around sent shock waves through many communities. One beneficiary wrote, “I called our health care provider/Hospital and not in network either. Very frustrating. We now have health care that no-one accepts.”

TRICARE FACEBOOK

Compounding the frustration was the rise in copays, especially disturbing for our retirees. One wife wrote, “When my husband got injured serving his country and was forced to retire he was promised healthcare for life without any changes to his benefits or costs. But ofcourse as always, you don’t keep your word and you up the cost more than 50% for copays!”

TRICARE FACEBOOK

Tricare beneficiaries trying to get information on past claims were told to call the previous contractor and were left with little recourse when they discovered the previous contractor turned off all of their phone lines.

TRICARE FACEBOOK

Some trolled TRICARE’s Facebook page with dumpster fire GIFS and one military network Facebook page had over a hundred GIF responses (most very unflattering) when followers were asked to describe TRICARE in a GIF.

TRICARE FACEBOOK

TRICARE responded to many of the comments on their Facebook page that their team would be direct messaging the beneficiary or the beneficiary could send an email. However, that appears to be more of a PR move than anything else, as a number of beneficiaries stated they never received an actual response.

TRICARE FACEBOOK

Surprising to no one, family members and retirees with disabilities that rely on medication and specialty care were hit the hardest by the changes. Retirees and their families saw a 150% increase in copays for some types of specialty care.

One military spouse wrote, “We are 3 hours away from our closest [MTF], because that is where we are stationed We also have 10+ meds which are monthly meds in our home, especially given that we have a special needs baby. This will significantly increase our out of pocket costs, through no fault of our own.”

TRICARE FACEBOOK

Military Children With Autism Lose Services

A number of military families with autistic children were told by their providers they could no longer be seen for therapy as the contractors had directed them to cease all services until they could be “credentialed” in the new system. The West region contractor told many beneficiaries that their therapy providers had to be re-vetted before they could treat them again. Even though these same providers were seeing TRICARE clients prior to the switch and had ensured all of their paperwork was in order with the new contractors months beforehand.

Meghan Roberson, BCBA, LBA works with TRICARE clients with autism everyday, but was abruptly told by Humana yesterday to stop services. “I was approved as a Tricare certified provider in February, 2017, but was informed today that I should stop seeing clients immediately until I resubmit another application and it is approved.” A number of ABA providers across the country are receiving similar directives from both contractors. Roberson went on to say, “I may be the one with no job and no income but these children who so desperately need services are the ones paying the ultimate price for an ill-prepared corporate transition.”

Parent, Kelly Dunford, says she was surprised and shocked at the news. “Since ABA therapy has been initiated, our lives have changed dramatically and I could not imagine life without these services for my son. We depend on the support of government and supplemental programs to assist us while our loved ones are deployed/on assignment, we sacrifice our family and our lives in hopes that we will be supported in return, and the news today was shocking and upsetting as our sacrifices are seemingly unanswered by yet another glitch in the system.”

Most ABA providers who have been cleared to see TRICARE clients since the contract change in the East region have been unable to process claims. And Humana’s failure to give a definitive timeline has caused discontinuation and reduction of services for many military children. Some companies are attempting to continue seeing TRICARE clients through this uncertainty, but cannot go on paying their staff without assurance of timely payment for services rendered.

“Overall, the merger [of North and South] has been plagued by errors and lack of communication,” Dr. Barbara Kaminski, BCBA-D explains. “We have spent literally countless hours completing and submitting paperwork (sometimes having to submit the same paperwork multiple times), making phone calls, etc. We have been told that we did things correctly. We have done business with Tricare for a long time and we are used to hitting snags. This is bigger than a snag. It is a brick wall. And it feels insurmountable at the moment. As a provider, we feel powerless because we have no timeline for when problems will be resolved and have received inconsistent/contradictory communications and guidance about what we can and should do. We are willing to do whatever it takes to continue to provide uninterrupted care to military children with autism. But if we don’t know what to do, we could have 100 people devoted to it and it wouldn’t matter.”

Countless providers and parents have submitted their concerns to DHA regarding these obstacles to care. Many have also written Congress. While DHA appears to be trying to correct these issues, and others, one cannot help but notice the contractors and the government are saving a great deal of money while therapies go suspended or halted for those that need them the most. The Government Accountability Office reported similar issues with contract changes prior to this one, and yet no corrections seem to have been made to ensure a smoother transition this time around for specialty care.