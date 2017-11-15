Some thought the procedure should be covered by TRICARE, although they said they personally preferred the idea of seeing a non-military physician for privacy reasons. Others said the military should both cover abortion and offer the procedure at its medical facilities, not “pick and choose” which medical procedures it performs and covers.

“We pay for TRICARE. It’s not like it’s free,” one service woman said. “We pay for it, so the medical insurance that we pay for, we should be able to use it when we need to use it.”

What it’s like to seek an abortion on duty

After learning they could not get the procedure done with military health care providers and using military insurance, many of the women in the study had scrambled to find care.

One Navy service woman said a military health care provider offered “unofficial” advice about clinics that performed abortions, but the rest of the women said they did not get any kind of referral. Instead, the women — all but one of whom were in the United States at the time of their abortions — went online to find a clinic. They drove an average of an hour each way to the clinic, sometimes on multiple occasions if they were based in states with mandatory waiting periods. Many said it was challenging to find the time off.

“Many U.S. military bases are located in states that have restrictive policies, so you have the dual impact of both the military restrictions and local obstacles to care,” Kate Grindlay, a researcher with Ibis Reproductive Health and lead author of the study, told HuffPost. Women deployed overseas can similarly face logistical and legal barriers to care, as well as fear of military reprimand.

The women interviewed paid between $320 and $800 out of pocket, and at least one said she had to go back to work while still recovering. She had to use tampons so she could fulfill her duties, even though women who have surgical abortions are generally advised not to use tampons for at least a week.

Forcing women to effectively go it alone when dealing with an unintended pregnancy takes an emotional toll as well. The women feared being stigmatized for either continuing the pregnancy or getting an abortion, contributing to a cycle of secrecy and shame. Although the new study did not delve into the circumstances in which the women became pregnant, sexual assault is a problem that continues to plague the military.

“I did not tell my chain of command at all,” one said. “Part of that was because I’m only one of the very few females that works within my department. ... There’s a lot of like negative stigma that kind of goes along with that.”

“Here’s what kills me about it,” echoed Haring. “That’s a constitutional right guaranteed by the United States, but it’s not guaranteed to service women.”