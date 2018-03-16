Truck Dumps Its Enormous Milk Load All Over The Road

Police officers in southwest England said they were “lapping it up” after a truck spilled its load of milk on a main road.

No one was injured when the vehicle carrying thousands of bottles of the white stuff shed its cargo at a roundabout on the A40 highway near Gloucester at 9:05 p.m. local time Thursday.

Gloucestershire Police shared photographs of the area blanketed in crates, bottles and spilled milk:

Spillage on Over Roundabout, #Gloucester. Road currently blocked due to lorry shedding its milk load. @Tri_Force on scene and clean-up will be done as soon as possible pic.twitter.com/24wphedS94 — Force Control Room (@GlosPolice_FCR) March 15, 2018

Officers at scene of milk spillage. They appear to be lapping it up! #CShiftFCR @Glos_Police pic.twitter.com/sQ3ukNm8HQ — Force Control Room (@GlosPolice_FCR) March 16, 2018

Another photo of the milk spillage at Over Roundabout earlier. #CShiftFCR @ Glos_Police pic.twitter.com/VyH3kkxxBo — Force Control Room (@GlosPolice_FCR) March 16, 2018

The road remained partially closed for several hours so the area could be cleaned up, reports the BBC.

With no serious consequences from the incident, Twitter users saw the humorous side of the situation and shared jokes:

Now They’re Milking It! — Steph Lawrence (@pc_lawrence) March 15, 2018

Now to wait for a cookie truck to overturn! pic.twitter.com/c4IUExwdWL — Very Stable Genius Krysti 🐘🏈🏆🐬 (@TheRuntSquad) March 16, 2018

Full cream ahead for those attending scene! — Rob Keeling (@keelingrob) March 15, 2018

That's going to end on a sour note🎶🎵🎶 — US Two 🚻 (@rhaig55) March 15, 2018

I dairy to find a better headline than that. 🐄 — Jackie 💜 (@jackieXcoffee) March 16, 2018

Bet the driver was in shock seeing that going passed-your-eyes ( pasteurised) — Blondie :0) (@blondechick_0) March 16, 2018

Seems udder nonesense that it would take so long to clear up! #hereAllWeek — Andy Barr (@10Yetis) March 15, 2018

Mooo - ve along please, sir. Nothing to see here. — Philip Morris (@PhilipJMorris) March 15, 2018

Wow I nearly skimmed over that tweet — Insp Lee Trinder (@InspTrinderWMP) March 16, 2018

Now all you need is a lorry carrying cereal to leave its back doors open — Jasmine Y (@stoleyaunicorn) March 15, 2018