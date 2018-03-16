Truck Dumps Its Enormous Milk Load All Over The Road

Police officers in southwest England said they were “lapping it up” after a truck spilled its load of milk on a main road.
No one was injured when the vehicle carrying thousands of bottles of the white stuff shed its cargo at a roundabout on the A40 highway near Gloucester at 9:05 p.m. local time Thursday.
Gloucestershire Police shared photographs of the area blanketed in crates, bottles and spilled milk:
The road remained partially closed for several hours so the area could be cleaned up, reports the BBC.
With no serious consequences from the incident, Twitter users saw the humorous side of the situation and shared jokes:
Trucks carrying piglets, liquefied eggs, bees, cookies and thousands of copies of The New York Times have all overturned in recent years — each leaving officials with tough clean-up jobs.