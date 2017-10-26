ENTERTAINMENT
10/26/2017 05:42 am ET

Your Favorite Movies Just Got An Amusing Millennial Twist

"I Know What You Did Every Second."

By Lee Moran

These are the millennial movie reboots the younger generation has been waiting for.

Maybe.

On Wednesday, Twitter account @Hashtagroundup asked fellow tweeters to give their favorite films a millennial twist. Using the globally trending #MillennialAMovie hashtag, film fans suggested dozens of amusing post-Gen X tweaks to movie titles:

RELATED COVERAGE

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Twitter Movies Millennials
Your Favorite Movies Just Got An Amusing Millennial Twist

CONVERSATIONS