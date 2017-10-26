Your Favorite Movies Just Got An Amusing Millennial Twist

These are the millennial movie reboots the younger generation has been waiting for.
Maybe.
On Wednesday, Twitter account @Hashtagroundup asked fellow tweeters to give their favorite films a millennial twist. Using the globally trending #MillennialAMovie hashtag, film fans suggested dozens of amusing post-Gen X tweaks to movie titles:
Get Rich or Die Trying to Pay Off Student Loans. #MillennialAMovie— Edwin 🇸🇻 🇲🇽 🇺🇸 (@edwin_g15) October 25, 2017
The Good The Beard And The Ugly #MillennialAMovie pic.twitter.com/zQL1t01WgY— Tom Stewart (@tommycanuseeme) October 25, 2017
Indiana Jones and the Search for an Entry Level Job#MillennialAMovie— Area Man (@JaeClassic) October 25, 2017
The LinkedIn Lawyer #MillennialAMovie pic.twitter.com/BETOnLMbs8— Latte_Be_Love (@Latte_Be_Love) October 25, 2017
“James And The Giant Avocado 🥑 “ #MillennialAMovie— Kelly Klauber (@faery_fancy) October 25, 2017
Never Ending Instagram Story #MillennialAMovie— Shorteyshai (@Shaidenice) October 25, 2017
Boyz N The Gentrified Neighborhood #MillennialAMovie— Chandler (@Cloudy_Aperture) October 25, 2017
I Know What You Did Every Second #MillennialAMovie pic.twitter.com/37lezLMV1x— Brianna Andrews (@HeyBriAndrews) October 25, 2017
12 Years an Unpaid Intern#MillennialAMovie— Scott Santens (@scottsantens) October 25, 2017
#MillennialAMovie— Gurcharan (@Gurcharan247) October 25, 2017
Tweet The Fockers
The Empire Swipes Left #MillennialAMovie— craig onetweetwonder (@craigflynn1) October 25, 2017
#MillennialAMovie Match Me if You Can, GOTrain Spotting, Stranger Than FanFiction, Requiem for a DM, No Country for Cis Men, Good Will Hunty— Bre. (@thefancycorpse) October 26, 2017
The 30-Year-Old Vegan #MillennialAMovie pic.twitter.com/pM2jFC5vXE— Mitchell Hanks (@MittyHanx) October 25, 2017
Beauty And The Bae #MillennialAMovie— Rishabh Sharma (@im_srishabh21) October 25, 2017
Direct Deposit Gone In Sixty Seconds #MillennialAMovie— thania (@thaniam11) October 25, 2017
Star Wars: A New Hope, Who Dis? #MillennialAMovie— Blair Mitch Project (@MitchellBader) October 25, 2017
Safe Spaceballs#MillennialAMovie— Joey Bel (@TheRealJoeyBel) October 25, 2017
"Frankly my dear, I just can't even."#MillennialAMovie pic.twitter.com/5Z5Qa7jmS4— heath (@heathdwilliams) October 25, 2017
Dude, Where’s My Uber? #MillennialAMovie— Andrew Padovano (@Ap_mecca93) October 25, 2017
Spotify Knows What You Listened To Last Summer. #MillennialAMovie— Nathan Baine (@bainenathan) October 25, 2017
Can't afford a Home Alone #MillennialAMovie pic.twitter.com/UXi15QtAHU— B (@oreooo_b) October 25, 2017
Alexa, Where's My Car? #MillennialAMovie— Abby Lanum (@abbylanum) October 25, 2017
#MillennialAMovie planet of the Apps— Terrence sky Johnson (@skyterrence89) October 25, 2017
American Side Hustle #MillennialAMovie— Caitlin Tremblay (@ctrembz) October 25, 2017
Planet of the Vapes #MillennialAMovie— Michael Skellington (@quickbear) October 25, 2017
Divine Secrets of the Yas Queen! Sisterhood#MillennialAMovie— Jared Culpepper (@jaredallas) October 25, 2017
Tindergarten Cop #MillennialAMovie pic.twitter.com/BWTPqKzWSa— Robyn Your 🍭🍬🍫 (@robyndwoskin) October 25, 2017
Meme Girls#MillennialAMovie— Michael Vine (@MichaelGVine) October 25, 2017
As good as it GIFs #MillennialAMovie— zack smith (@zsmith92) October 25, 2017
You've Got Kale #millennialamovie— Emily Scare Hubbell (@EmilieLetranger) October 25, 2017
The Trigger Movie#MillennialAMovie pic.twitter.com/2lSiLXc4eu— David Prock (@DavidProck) October 25, 2017
Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Anxiety b/c I can barely afford my crappy studio apartment, bills, food & healthcare #MillennialAMovie— sarah gourdon 🎃 (@sarahhyland87) October 25, 2017
Dude, Where's My Fidget Spinner#MillennialAMovie— Cgtv🎃 (@Cgtv0) October 25, 2017
#MillennialAMovie— Hel-oween 🎃 (@HelenMaryMe) October 25, 2017
Me, My Selfie and Irene pic.twitter.com/iMjFwRHzij
Eat, Pray, Netflix & Chill #MillennialAMovie— Andrew Carroll (@acarroll413) October 25, 2017
#MillennialAMovie Despicable GoFundMe— Rich (@ricosuave60) October 25, 2017
#millennialamovie Bedknobs and Selfie Sticks— 🎃Hickman Bell 🦇 (@HickmanBell5) October 25, 2017
When Harry Swiped Left on Sally #MillennialAMovie— TruthInHappenstance (@djlwalks) October 25, 2017
