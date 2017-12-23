Millennial Entrepreneur Bringing Goodness To The World Through The Bootcamp Education Industry

“My philosophy is to never start a business unless it brings some good to the world. Not every company has to grow exponentially and make boatloads of money. If it delivers a healthy and ethical lifestyle for the founders and employees, as well as a satisfying and useful experience for customers, that’s already more than I can ask for.”

Jonathan Lau with SwitchUp Team

Today I had the pleasure of interviewing Jonathan Lau, Founder of SwitchUp.

What is your "backstory"?

I was born in California but grew up around the world and have lived in Hong Kong, London, Europe, and now on the East Coast. My undergraduate degree was at Stanford and I completed my masters in engineering at MIT, where I fell in love with Boston and started my first company, a coding bootcamp reviews site called SwitchUp. My second company Carriage was recently sold for nine figures, and was one of the largest and fastest exits in the Middle East region’s history.

Can you share an interesting anecdote that happened to you since you started your company?

I decided to attend a coding bootcamp in Boston back in 2014. At that time, coding bootcamps were a brand new concept and there were no third party review sites that provided info about these schools. I found the curriculum at the bootcamp where I was studying to be really unstructured and poorly planned. As a result, I decided to create a bootcamp review site as my final project. The first review that was written on the site was my own. It was an outline of things for prospective students to avoid, and things to pay attention to, when choosing a coding bootcamp. That review is still live, and the review site that I built for my final project is now SwitchUp!

What does your company do?

SwitchUp seeks to bring transparency to the technology bootcamp education industry via user reviews and independent research publications. We generate revenue by offering tasteful and ethical advertising packages to bootcamps. I recently sold my other company Carriage, which was the leading on-demand delivery company in the Middle East. I own and operate SwitchUp as a lifestyle business. All of our employees are remote, and I strive to create a positive and healthy work environment for everyone who’s on the team.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

My philosophy is to never start a business unless it brings some good to the world. Not every company has to grow exponentially and make boatloads of money. If it delivers a healthy and ethical lifestyle for the founders and employees, as well as a satisfying and useful experience for customers, that’s already more than I can ask for. In fact, I think that some of the best businesses in the world are not the ones that make the most profit: it’s the ones that care most about their users/customers and employees that do the most good. My goal for SwitchUp is to continue to add transparency to the bootcamp education industry. We have amassed thousands of unique, verified reviews from bootcamp alumni around the world to help inform prospective students, and we’ll continue our push to bring honest job placement statistics and authentic reviews to this industry.

What are your "5 things I wish someone told me before I launched my startup" and why?

Don’t stress out over the little things. As a business owner, you get bombarded with endless little issues on a daily basis. If you let it all get to you, you’ll drown in an endless ocean of problems. I’ve had times where it seemed like the world was falling apart, but in retrospect, the challenges we that faced were surmountable - and we figured out useful solutions. But if you rise above the tumult and focus on the end goal, you can learn to cope and not be affected by setbacks, many of which turn out to be minor. It’s a marathon, not a sprint. Try not to work more than eight hours a day. I know this is counterintuitive, and occasionally when there are fires to put out, you have to put in long hours. But have a goal of maintaining a healthy work/life balance and enjoying the ride. It may not always be possible to achieve this, but it will pay dividends in the long term. I’ve burned myself out in the past, and I truly believed that I had no other option. But had I avoided overworking myself, my health, clarity, and productivity would have been much more beneficial to the business. It’s not about the money. Never start a business with the sole goal of trying to make money. It will consume you. Instead, focus on creating value. The money is just an outgrowth of your value creation. When I first started SwitchUp, I was too focused on trying to make money via advertising and I lost sight of the big picture - which was creating transparency via honest reviews from bootcamp students and alumni. Once I shifted the company’s priorities to helping consumers find the courses that fit were good fits for their needs, traffic started growing. We got more free press mentions and revenue starting increasing as well. Bottom line: focus on creating value, and the income will follow. Don’t try to do it on your own. With my Middle East company Carriage, I was truly blessed to have the most talented co-founders in the world. Their business acumen, design sense, and attention to detail helped us to achieve massive regional success. Carriage is now available in five different countries, and delivers millions of orders to customers. I would never have been able to accomplish all of that on my own, and without the help and support of my co-founders. Take time off to relax. While I was vacationing with a friend in Mexico and in the middle of a surfing lesson, it dawned on me that SwitchUp could benefit from offering a common application tool that would allow prospective bootcamp students to apply to a number of schools simultaneously. This brainstorm turned out to be a fantastic initiative that we’re about to launch, and it will benefit both the schools and students. The takeaway here is that you never know where the next business idea or business deal is going to happen or when it will fall out of the sky into your consciousness, so go have fun, and success will come to you in unexpected ways.

Is there a person in the world with whom you would love to have a breakfast or lunch, and why?