Hi ! It’s great to be interviewing you and hearing your story today. Please share with our readers a little bit about yourself and how you got started as an entrepreneur.

I was born and raised in a small city in Washington State called Tacoma. Growing up as an adolescent I had no clue what career path I wanted to choose. A major turning point happened in my life when I had to pick up and move to San Francisco, CA at the age of 17 due to personal circumstances. I took this as time to gain a fresh start and completely rediscover myself.

At first, I was really hard on myself, because I wasn’t in college and felt like time and opportunity were passing me by. I realized that by changing my mindset I could spend my time more efficiently, become more disciplined, and get back on track with my goals.

This is also when I realized that the right way to approach growth is to identify your passions and set your sights on a vision. Ever since that eye-opening moment, I've been a laser-focused entrepreneur with my sights on redefining the luxury watch market.

I love your story and how you made a decision to view your situation differently. Mindset is everything. And coming to the realization that you did at such an early age is a blessing. Why did you choose the luxury watch market as the industry you were interested in?

Because, I realized that the omnipresence of smart devices had become so controlling of how we utilize our time… rather than us looking at an analog watch and determining how we want to spend each and every second.

A watch says FAR more about the person wearing them, rather than any tech ever could, and this is why I continue with my determination to disrupt the luxury watch industry. The name of my company is Ethereal Timepieces.

www.etherealtimepieces.com

People do put a lot of emphasis on their Fitbits and iPhone watches these days. I never really thought about how watches have been completely transformed by technology. Kudos for you for being courageous enough to take the leap of faith into starting a business. What wisdom would you give to someone asking for advice about becoming an entrepreneur?

I would advise them to really think about what kind of lifestyle they want to live in the future? When they look 5 years into the future, are they living a luxurious lifestyle where the cash is flowing in, people are working for them while they’re out enjoying the fun-in-the-sun? If this is the vision they have, then I would say to stop in their tracks.

Entrepreneurship is not what people envision it to be. On the outside looking in, it looks glamorous, and the money, fame, and publicity looks extremely appealing. What people don't see are the sleepless nights, constant pressure and stress that we are undergoing.

I haven't been able to meet up with my good friends for almost a year now with my current Kickstarter campaign approaching. If you want to become an entrepreneur, ask yourself WHY? If you're not able to answer why you want to be an entrepreneur.. I highly urge and suggest that we start there. Passion is what inspires action, and the first step is to identify what you have a passion for.

Don't let money inspire action, ever. Because, I believe that the more you chase money, the more it runs away, but the moment you start chasing your passion, then who knows? Money may start to follow you.

That is some great wisdom. Entrepreneurship does in fact take commitment, passion, and hard work to build up something sustainable. Are there any business books you’ve read that have inspired you?

I love the book 'Start with Why' by Simon Sinek. It's a book about the Why, How, and What approach. You start with why you want to do something, how you're going to do it, and what it is that you're going to do. Remain inspired and motivated by what you are passionate about.

Let that determine your direction in the next 5 to 10 years. Stay laser-focused, be courageous and relentless. It's a rocky road and a perilous path, but there is no greater satisfaction than being able to change the world WHILE doing what you love.

We are entering an era where everyone is interested in multiple income streams. How does one decide on a business to pursue?

Where I currently reside, it is critical to have multiple income streams. We don't live in the age anymore where we can drop our full-time day jobs and just go all-in to a business that has no traction yet. I have a family to support. It's just too risky to quit my job, which is our only source of income, and leap into a business that has yet to make a single sale.

The great thing is, we live in an era where the world is digitally connected so well that there are so many efficient ways in which we can get things done and turn a profit.

When deciding on what kind of business to pursue, I recommend asking yourself, “Is this something that financially makes sense?” You want to ensure you are pursuing a business, but also remaining responsible for your fiscal duties.

Ultimately, finding a business that you can stay fully committed to after-hours and throughout the night before going to your 9-5 job is the key point. Due to my passion for the luxury watch industry, I am totally fine with working 9-5 at my day job, coming home to eat dinner, and working throughout the night on my business. If this was a business that I did not have a passion for, I probably would not have survived until today.

You are very ambitious and committed to laying the foundation for a successful business. Hats off to you! You are definitely going about things the right way. What is the one mantra that you live your life by?

The one mantra I live by is to let go of things outside of my control. Today, we spend so much energy on the things we cannot control… and that takes away so much from where we should be expending our energy.

I'm always constantly reminding myself to keep my heart and mind in a peaceful state. When my mind and heart is at peace, I can focus all of my energy and attention on what I want.

Wise words spoken by a wise man! Please let our readers know how you can be reached if someone is interested in your products or services.