ENTERTAINMENT
01/19/2018 05:28 am ET

Millie Bobby Brown Has A Hollywood Doppelgänger And People Can’t Cope

"I NEED ANSWERS."

By Lee Moran

Millie Bobby Brown is flipping her fans’ worlds upside down.

Folks online have noticed how the “Stranger Things” star bears a striking resemblance to a young Natalie Portman. Twitter user @karianagrand brought the issue to the fore on Tuesday:

Other tweeters soon piled in with their own comparison shots:

The actors have yet to comment on the comparison, but the uncanny similarity continues to set Twitter alight, with some people suggesting Portman could play Brown’s character Eleven in a future flash-forward episode.

Food for thought, indeed.

RELATED COVERAGE

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Hollywood Natalie Portman Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown Has A Hollywood Doppelgänger And People Can’t Cope

CONVERSATIONS