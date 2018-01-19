Millie Bobby Brown Has A Hollywood Doppelgänger And People Can’t Cope

Millie Bobby Brown is flipping her fans’ worlds upside down.
Folks online have noticed how the “Stranger Things” star bears a striking resemblance to a young Natalie Portman. Twitter user @karianagrand brought the issue to the fore on Tuesday:
Other tweeters soon piled in with their own comparison shots:
The actors have yet to comment on the comparison, but the uncanny similarity continues to set Twitter alight, with some people suggesting Portman could play Brown’s character Eleven in a future flash-forward episode.
Food for thought, indeed.