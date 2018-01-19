Millie Bobby Brown Has A Hollywood Doppelgänger And People Can’t Cope

Millie Bobby Brown is flipping her fans’ worlds upside down.

Folks online have noticed how the “Stranger Things” star bears a striking resemblance to a young Natalie Portman. Twitter user @karianagrand brought the issue to the fore on Tuesday:

Omg natalie portman and millie bobby brown do look the same 😱 pic.twitter.com/ukSbPqxVS6 — IconicAri (@karianagrand) January 16, 2018

Other tweeters soon piled in with their own comparison shots:

miren este edit de millie y natalie portman ESTOY SHOCKEADA pic.twitter.com/FPWlJVApBZ — mile (@millieloveIy) January 18, 2018

The actors have yet to comment on the comparison, but the uncanny similarity continues to set Twitter alight, with some people suggesting Portman could play Brown’s character Eleven in a future flash-forward episode.

Food for thought, indeed.

OH MY GOSH A YOUNG PORTMAN https://t.co/2uiOpTGPiv — m ut y a (@gulapulp) January 18, 2018

I KNEW I WASNT THE ONLY ONE WHO NOTICED https://t.co/IycbbPTOPP — drea (@vaderstyles) January 18, 2018

I THOUGHT I WAS THE ONLY ONE https://t.co/eR3U5Y1tXL — Chris (@chrisbensan) January 18, 2018

Millie B Brown = Natalie Portman pic.twitter.com/sO10WkDPDi — beans 🌹 (@lizbeanslol) January 18, 2018

Millie Bobby Brown is a Hollywood clone of Natalie Portman: A Conspiracy Theory Thread https://t.co/yR9SMMeuAP — day v (@Daydaynah) January 18, 2018