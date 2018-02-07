Milo Ventimiglia Gets Wet And Wild On 'Ellen' For A Good Cause

Milo Ventimiglia made quite the splash on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Wednesday.

The “This Is Us” star played the game “Make It Rain” with Ellen’s DJ, Stephen “Twitch” Boss. To score some cash for the charity of his choice, Ventimiglia had to answer trivia questions. Of course, there was a big, wet caveat: To get the dough, Ventimiglia had to pull on various umbrellas to see which one rained money, while all the others dropped a bucket of water.

In the quirky sketch, Ventimiglia named the biggest drama queen within the “This Is Us” cast ― Sterling K. Brown, apparently ― and misspelled his own last name backwards.

Oh, and he got extremely wet. We’re talking SOAKED.

“I just wanted to make sure I was thoroughly more soaked than you,” Ventimiglia quipped at one point to Twitch.