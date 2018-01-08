Milo Yiannopoulos' Lawyers Withdraw From Suit Against Simon & Schuster

Meister Seelig & Fein will no longer represent far-right pot-stirrer Milo Yiannopoulos due to a “breakdown in the relationship,” according to an emergency motion filed by the New York-based law firm this past Friday.
Yiannopoulos is currently in a legal battle against publisher Simon & Schuster over his (now) self-published book Dangerous. The former Breitbart editor said the disagreement with his counsel arose because Simon & Schuster persuaded the court to make certain documents available only to his lawyers.
“I will now be representing myself pro se, so I can directly see the material,” Yiannopoulos said in a statement.
Simon & Schuster canceled its publication of Dangerous in February of last year after comments by Yiannopoulos surfaced in which he appeared to condone pedophilia. Yiannopoulos filed a lawsuit for $10 million against the publisher in July for ending the book deal.