Mindfulness Expert Swears Like a Sailor: Story at 11

Irony’s a funny thing.

Back when I was a high school English teacher, I used to accompany the definition of irony with the story of how my first car got totaled by a snow plow because I left it in a parking lot instead of driving in treacherous weather. By doing the right thing, my car got smashed. Irony is almost always unexpected, and usually pretty funny.

But it wasn’t terribly funny last night when, after talking on a panel about mindfulness to a group of fellow women in technology, I spent the wee hours of the morning coming up with creative new swears within earshot of my toddler daughter, who was happily drumming on my thigh to the Hot Dog Song. I was stressed out - the video game my husband and I had spent three years making was just announced for the Nintendo Switch and I was working around the clock to help promote and ready myself for launch. I couldn’t do that with two hours of sleep!

I tossed and turned and tried to nap, and just when she’d snuggled on my neck and her breathing became regular, I dozed and then promptly woke to a tiny tongue in my ear. So I sat up, grumpy and moist-eared, and swore some more. This time, at myself, for reacting so poorly to the situation after I’d just spoken to all these people about emotional resilience.

But then all my training kicked in. The non-judgmental, silent witness inside stood over me. She just saw a tired mom, not a hypocritical meditation teacher.

We all need to be this kind to ourselves. And dammit, we need to laugh AND swear a little.

Mindfulness isn’t about sitting cross-legged in a forest with your eyes rolled in and up, although that’s nice. It’s not about taking 30 minutes a day to escape and chant mantras, although I quite like that as well.

It’s the little things, like laughing at the bowl of pasta your kid just knocked off the counter. Or throwing your hands in the air and saying, just go with it, when your cranky OTHER toddler decides he’s going to go full-tantrum throughout your much-anticipated family photo shoot. It’s messy, it’s hard, but it’s NOW. And all we ever really have is now, so do whatever you can to try to enjoy it, or at least, acknowledge it.These little people, they don’t know what they’re doing to us. Give them a break, and yourself. Mindfulness can snap you back to the reality of the situation in seconds: they’re not quite in control of themselves, but with a little nudge, you can be.

Look, we are busy. We are tired. Should we really be adding our own negative self talk to the pile of things that are stressing us out? Are you really giving yourself shit for not putting the straw into the Capri Sun right? Just laugh it off, get stabby with that bastard pack of juice, then put on your favorite song to cheer you back up. I heard that Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now” is scientifically proven to make you happy, so just when it’s toddler-scream-time, I blast it from my phone and watch them go from meltdown to get-down.

So next time you’re ready to go nuclear, challenge yourself to find the humor in the situation. Time yourself to see how long it takes you to bounce back and shrug it off. Or hell, use the F word really loud and get it out of your system, and proceed to pick the oatmeal off your new sweater. With a smile.

Or when your husband tells you, the next morning after being up all night, that he gave the baby her first piece of ice cream cake before bed last night while you were out. Cause she’s not lactose intolerant and not used to sugar or anything.