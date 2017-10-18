ENTERTAINMENT
Mindy Cohn Of 'Facts Of Life' Details Harrowing Breast Cancer Fight

"I couldn't control any of this," the actress said.

By Ron Dicker
Michael Tullberg via Getty Images
Cohn, pictured in 2015, said she felt "frustrated and enraged" while battling her illness.

Mindy Cohn opened up about her five-year battle with breast cancer to People in a story posted Wednesday.

Diagnosed in 2012, the former “Facts of Life” sitcom star said she kept her illness a secret for a long time. She had a double mastectomy and was also treated with chemotherapy and radiation, People noted.

“I’ve always been an optimist,” she said. “But the cancer metastasized. It kept spreading and coming back. I kept waiting for the other shoe to drop, and then it would. And then I’d wait for another shoe to drop, and it would. I was frustrated and enraged. I couldn’t control any of this. I couldn’t fix it.”

Cohn, 51, revealed to People that she is now cancer-free after recuperating on a farm in New York state ― and has returned to Hollywood.

On Tuesday the actress posted a video of her looking healthy in a dance workout. 

A post shared by Mindy Cohn (@mindycohn) on

Cohn played Natalie Green on the popular 1979–88 series “The Facts of Life,” about girls at a boarding school.

She has voiced Velma in “Scooby-Doo!” cartoons for several years, and reportedly plays an air traffic controller in an announced 2018 series called “Fly,” according to IMDb.

Visit People for more on Cohn’s cancer fight.

