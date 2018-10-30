President Donald Trump’s plan to end birthright citizenship isn’t sitting right with many Americans, among them Mindy Kaling.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the “Mindy Project” star alluded to comments Trump made in an interview with “Axios on HBO.” The president announced he was considering an executive order to abolish citizenship for children born in the U.S. to parents who aren’t citizens.

Kaling ― whose parents Avu and Swati Chokalingam are Indian immigrants who received green cards to live in the U.S. ― was not pleased. She questioned how her work would be viewed if birthright citizenship was axed.

Wait. I was born in the United States to two Indian professionals who later became proud citizens of this country. So... now I would be a citizen of India? My contributions to this country would be as a foreigner with no rights? — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) October 30, 2018

Currently, birthright citizenship is protected under the 14th Amendment and would likely need a constitutional amendment to be reversed. Kaling herself is a birthright citizen. Her father was an architect and her late mother was an OB-GYN who partly inspired Kaling’s role in her sitcom.

The writer and actress has spoken before about her parents’ immigrant stories. In a 2009 interview with NPR, she explained she sometimes drew inspiration from their experiences while writing for TV.