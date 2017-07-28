STYLE & BEAUTY
Mindy Kaling's Pregnancy Style Kicks Off With A Little Black Dress

Those sleeves!
By Jamie Feldman

Mindy Kaling has yet to comment publicly on confirmed reports that she’s pregnant with her first child. But her latest red carpet look made a big statement on its own.

The star of “The Mindy Project” and “A Wrinkle in Time” attended an event for Hulu in Beverly Hills Thursday night, wearing an incredibly chic form-fitting black dress with sheer sleeves and silver grommets. 

She paired the look with strappy heels, a sleek, side-swept hairdo and a bold red lip.

Kaling posed with Matt Warburton, executive producer of "The Mindy Project." 

Followers were quick to note the particular placement of a pillow in one of Kaling’s Instagrams from the event. That she clutched the pillow right in front of her belly could very well be a coincidence, but such is the way of the clues-seeking internet. 

We’re waiting with bated breath to see how Kaling’s maternity style continues to unfold, but for now we’ll just shower her general sense of style with praise. 

