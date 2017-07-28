Mindy Kaling has yet to comment publicly on confirmed reports that she’s pregnant with her first child. But her latest red carpet look made a big statement on its own.

The star of “The Mindy Project” and “A Wrinkle in Time” attended an event for Hulu in Beverly Hills Thursday night, wearing an incredibly chic form-fitting black dress with sheer sleeves and silver grommets.

Jonathan Leibson via Getty Images

She paired the look with strappy heels, a sleek, side-swept hairdo and a bold red lip.

Jonathan Leibson via Getty Images Kaling posed with Matt Warburton, executive producer of "The Mindy Project."

Followers were quick to note the particular placement of a pillow in one of Kaling’s Instagrams from the event. That she clutched the pillow right in front of her belly could very well be a coincidence, but such is the way of the clues-seeking internet.

A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Jul 27, 2017 at 5:35pm PDT