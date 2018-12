Mindy Kaling is having a punderful Christmas.

The “Oceans 8” actress injected just the right amount of dad-joke into her holidays, and incorporated some celebrity names into puns for her decorations.

She’s got a Ginger-Fred Armisen ornament, a Judy Garland lining her staircase, Matthew McConau-Tree, a Margaret Cho-flake, and more.

Kaling’s puns make us cringe ― in the best way.