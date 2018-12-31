Millions To See Pay Hikes In 2019 As Minimum Wage Increases In 20 States

1 / 7

Name: Gabrielle Hatcher <br>Age: 27<br>City: New York<br>Job: Waitress<br>Pay: $5 per hour plus tips<br>Why she’s protesting: "As a tip worker, I make a sub-minimum wage of $5 an hour plus tips, so I never really know how much I’m going to make, and in every other position you generally know how much you’re making before you take a job. A lot of people here are wondering why we’re talking about racial justice, but racial justice and economic justice are really just two sides of the same coin here. As a woman of color, I’ve been passed up for promotions and higher-paying positions. I’ve been turned down from positions where I’d be making more money because they only hire white males at a lot of fine dining establishments in the city. I live with five other workers in the city and we struggle to make ends meet because we never know how much we’re going to work. We work for eight hours plus, and sometimes we only make 20 bucks. We can’t afford health coverage, so we stay sick longer, we serve the public when we’re healthy and if we don’t find coverage we risk losing our job. Being a tip worker kind of exploits you to the whims of total strangers. It’s kind of ridiculous that businesses expect their customers to pay their employees. It doesn’t make any sense, especially because I’ve experienced harassment a lot and there’s not a lot of room to speak up or defend yourself without losing your job."

Willa Frej/Huffington Post