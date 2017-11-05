Mining the States of City Minds: 10

John O’Kane

In “Mining the States of City Minds,” a recent offering here, I introduced my approach to experiencing the texture of city life in Venice, California and writing up the resulting stories with a type of literary journalism. This kind of writing, with roots in the New Journalism of the 1960s, captures these stories as they happen in the streets and other sites of everyday life through scenes that are faithful to the action and events they emerged from. It lets characters speak for themselves, which gives the writing the feel of a fictional short story but also a more truthful approximation of the surfacing event through their differing perspectives or points of view. Like a Surrealist flaneur I amble through the city trolling for stories and find their potential elements in various clusters of activity, sometimes homeless camps, where these voices dramatize their challenging existences. They present the evidence that might lead to a larger story waiting to be told. My resulting scenes mix direct and indirect (playing undercover detective on occasion) observations and the reorganization of conversations. This is the ninth in my series.

In the first I capture the chaos ensuing from a crime in the streets, and especially the actions and impressions of one person suspected of committing it as he escapes. In the second I capture another scene in a park at night where several occupants confront the suspect and force him to move on. In the third I trace the suspect’s continued flight and his securing of temporary sanctuary. In the fourth I track his escape from there to the beach where he meets occupants of a camp who have created a kind of alternative, mini-society, and detain him as an alleged infiltrator. In the fifth I record his continuing experiences at this camp and his eventual escape. In the sixth I record his return to a friend’s place after this escape and his trek to the Dog Park where he encounters a woman who appears to be stalking him. In the seventh I record his reminiscences from the front yard of a house he stumbles on about the limits of street life but also how it helped him nurture a different existence and lifestyle. In the eighth I capture the moments after he surfaces from his reflections when he has a discussion in the house with activists he encountered earlier on the beach about their philosophy and how to improve the city. In the ninth I record his return to a friend’s place where he recharges his batteries and contrives a new appearance before retracing his steps to the scene of the crime, hoping to rouse his memory. Here I capture Wyatt’s experience when he returns to this scene.

Return to the Scene

Wyatt slips up Ozone, choreographing his moves with the light streams, and reaches Pacific thinking his clandestine maneuvers might prepare him for guerilla activity should society implode. The traffic is sparse on Pacific with only an occasional hot-rod heckler to break form. He’s pumped by the sensation of ambling through the night, his friend for longer than he cares to remember. But this seems to be a different night. Is this due to his disguise? Is he freer to move about as he wants, or is this feeling an illusion, a preface to entrapment? The longer he advances through the streets the more confident he gets that he’ll only be seen as a normal, roving citizen and left alone. It’s peaceful. Even the ghetto birds have apparently found a roost. A white cat sprints across the street, enriching the silence, and stops and stares at him as if it wants to convey a message. He used to diss cats because they messed with his space and seemed to get more respect. Are those binocs in front of that building? He’d gotten so accustomed to only looking down or at best level with objects in his field of vision, and repressing peripheries.

He had no desire to return to the alley behind Indiana, where all his troubles began, but after several minutes finds himself wanting to make the effort. It’s only a short distance from where he is but he decides to arc around and enter the alley from the east. Passing these houses and apartments he feels sort of homesick and wants to rush up to anyone he sees and tell them he used to be their neighbor, but no one’s in sight. He could knock on a few doors but realizes that he never knew any of them anyway and snaps out of it, pushing on. The stretch into the alley is not as well-lit and he takes his time approaching the former camp. As he gets closer he’s vaulted back to weeks earlier, before the crime. He steps gaily on like he’s gliding through ether, expecting to be welcomed by his mates to his familiar haunt. But the site appears to be abandoned. Perhaps the recent copter sweeps have accomplished their goal. His steps lumber back to normal.

A car suddenly speeds down the alley from the other direction and he ducks behind the nearest dumpster. When the dust and gravel settle he notices some movement erupt through piles of debris along the south side of the alley, apparently caused by the car’s passing. A pair of luminous green specks flashes him from the dark and disappears. From his vantage across the alley and through the darkness his guess is that they’re from a raccoon or large dog stirring from slumber or an interrupted scavenge. But then he sees a few frames stir from what seem to be improvised bedrolls a little further along the north side, like they’ve been summoned from the dead. He hangs back and observes, trying to recognize human faces.

“What ya want here?” A voice ripples the silence, its source unclear. He looks back and forth across the alley to identify the speaker but it seems the frames have returned to lifeless forms.

“Where are you? Who are you?”

“What’s yer business with us?” the voice repeats from some mystery space.

“Just looking for some mates I haven’t seen for a while…don’t mean to violate your…”

“…then why are ya? None a yer mates is here so…”

“How do you know…it’s dark,” Wyatt responds, as one frame on the south side surfaces from the debris and flails his arms in a feeble entreaty. “What’s your name?”

“One a yer copper friends was here earlier and…we don’t want no more a you round here…we ain’t done nothing so git back ta where ya was,” the genderless voice pulses.

“I used to hang here,” he says, as a few more frames resurrect from their debris fields. He squints, hoping to recognize someone. “You know Willow? Was she here?”

“Nah…we don’t know nobody named that…never heard no name like…”

“…what about Esther, or…”

“…nah, we only been here fer a while…some others was here before but…cops been lookin’ fer this dude that did somebody in so nobody’s round much.”

“You talking about the guy they found here?”

“Yah…guess some dude iced him right over there,” another voice adds. Wyatt looks to the other side of the alley for the source and sees a mound of debris shaking as a frizzy male head slowly protrudes. A crumpled shoe tumbles down to the ground followed by a few crushed cardboard boxes and a smattering of kitchen utensils and finally what’s left of the mound. A frame rolls over and strains into a crouch. It’s partially covered with a ripped and frayed blanket, and is grasping a broken table leg. “And we don’t intend ta be his next victim.”

“Ya got nothing to fear from me...I’m just passing through.”

“We don’t want nuthin’ ta do with those kinds a people who was here before,” the first frame adds, his voice now stronger.

“What do you mean? What kind were they?”

“Was always causin’ trouble. These dudes would stop in fer a few days and push us otta here and…we was here way before them and…they brought lots a bad stuff with ‘em.”

“There used to be some good people here.”

“Was you one a them then?”

Wyatt wants to come to their defense but checks himself, realizing the danger from saying too much. He doesn’t remember them but their appearances may have changed.

“Nah…just dropped in from time to…”

“…you do look a little like I seen ya befo…what’s your name?” a third frame responds who hobbles up alongside the first.

“Uh…Randy…wasn’t around enough for anyone to remember me really. I don’t recognize you.”

“We just wanna be left alone and…don’t want no outsiders comin’ in and disruptin’ our community!”

“I ain’t gonna bother you guys…you deserve to have your space. But do you…remember what the guy looked like who you said did…you see what happened?”

“Well, we got a right to it…there ain’t many places for us to go now. We usta feel at home at lots a places round town.”

“You deserve to stay here. But were any of you around that night when…”

“…we was over a couple blocks and heard a bunch a noise and seen this dude runnin’ past us and…”

“…did you see what he looked like?”

“Was this dude that was round a lot and we seen him,” says the first frame, looking at Wyatt suspiciously.

“Did you see him do it?”

“Musta been him or why would he been runnin!…was all splained to us after that when we went…”

“…but none of you were there and actually saw him?”

“We seen enough…he was another one a those troublemakers that came here.”

“You sure?”

“Why you so intrested? You don’t even look like ya blong round here,” the second frame adds, gesturing with his table leg.

“Like I said, just looking for a friend who…”

“…maybe it’s you! They says they always return ta the scene of the crime,” says the third frame, who raises his arm to calm his friend’s nerves.

“You gotta be kidding!” Wyatt manages, straining his facial expression to hopefully convince them. He notices a few more frames resurrect a little farther down the south end of the alley, and their movement seems to silence the speaker. A limo appears around the corner, breaking the silence, and they return to their roosts. It stops and idles with its lights on as all eyes scope the tinted windows to catch a glimpse of the occupants, expecting someone soon to open the door and exit. The limo suddenly turns into a garage on the north side and the second frame hobbles after it, trying to reach the door as the limo slips inside and the door drops. “That you in there Billy? Billy…that you? Comon out and taak to us!” He pounds on the door in frustration, mumbling something indecipherable.

The other frames are absorbed in his performance and don’t seem to be aware of Wyatt, so he baby-steps carefully up the alley. He’s struck by the irony that this limo exited the garage the night the incident took place. Were they the same occupants inside?

He increases his pace slightly as the performer replays his imaginary bows and the other frames rejoin their habitats. Making his way up the alley he’s confident that they won’t chase after him. He’s relieved but burdened with an uncanny sensation. It’s like he’s returned to the neighborhood where he grew up and found a strip-mall in its place. He’s now more homesick than ever for a space that may not exist.

A few lights pop on as he saunters down the street. The night must be coming to a close. Or has he drawn attention to himself? A car darts out of a driveway and he pirouettes around a tree, proud of his reflexes, and dances across the street, getting a boost of energy. He breaks into a sprint, slowing down at Main, and finds a bus bench to collect himself. Again, that sensation of moving freely through the night as normal humanity cradles its last moments of peaceful slumber, seeing what they never see in the cracks of society. Is he ready for a normal existence? If he could only preserve this feeling, this impulse, for his entire life. What a difference this could make in his daily struggle. It could alleviate the anxiety and hopelessness that comes from the constant fear of being profiled, arrested or even killed. No longer in the cracks, the pool of rejected, he could peek into his own shadow existence, like having an out of body experience. It hinges on appearances. Looking normal gives you the freedom to do what you can’t ordinarily do. He could turn the tables on normality. Could…could! For now he has to get a place to stay and find food…