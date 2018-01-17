Minnie Mouse, America's Sweetheart, Gets Her Own Star on Hollywood Boulevard

On Monday, January 22, 2018, Minnie Mouse, who made her debut 90 years ago, along with her sweetie Mickey Mouse, in Steamboat Willie, will be honored with her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Her star, which is the 2,627th star, will be dedicated in the category of Motion Pictures at 6834 Hollywood Boulevard in front of the El Capitan Theatre.

In addition to appearing in more than 70 films, Minnie Mouse is a style icon, serving as a muse for many fashion designers. According to the press notes, “For decades, Minnie has delighted generations of fans with her fun-loving, independent personality and timeless style. Her ability to embody a sense of both old Hollywood elegance and grace, combined with girl-next-door charm established Minnie as one of the most beloved animated characters around the world.”

Minnie joins Donald Duck, Tinker Bell, Winnie the Pooh, Snow White, Kermit the Frog, Mickey Mouse, and of course, Walt Disney, with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Helping Minnie to unveil her star, and celebrate her 90th Anniversary, will be Robert A. Iger, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, global pop icon and judge of ABC’s “American Idol,” Katy Perry, and Emcee Leron Gubler, President & CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.