Minor Screen Burn-In and Change in Color on iPhone X Screen are Normal, Apple Says

Liao Shumin

(Yicai Global) Nov. 6 -- Following the launch of Apple Inc.’s [NASDAQ:AAPL] flagship iPhone X on Friday, the firm has updated its official website to remind users that the changes in color and hue, as well as burn-in when looking at the phone’s OLED display off-angle is normal.

The company posted a detailed description of the OLED technology used in the Super Retina display, stating both the advantages of the technology and its shortcomings.

Apple also said that with extended long-term use, the display can also show slight visual changes, including image persistence, known as burn-in, where the display shows a faint remnant of an image even after a new image appears on the screen.