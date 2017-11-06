Yicai Global, Contributor
English-language news arm of Yicai Media Group.

Minor Screen Burn-In and Change in Color on iPhone X Screen are Normal, Apple Says

11/06/2017 03:58 am ET

Liao Shumin

(Yicai Global) Nov. 6 -- Following the launch of Apple Inc.’s [NASDAQ:AAPL] flagship iPhone X on Friday, the firm has updated its official website to remind users that the changes in color and hue, as well as burn-in when looking at the phone’s OLED display off-angle is normal.

The company posted a detailed description of the OLED technology used in the Super Retina display, stating both the advantages of the technology and its shortcomings.

Apple also said that with extended long-term use, the display can also show slight visual changes, including image persistence, known as burn-in, where the display shows a faint remnant of an image even after a new image appears on the screen.

Apple claims the Super Retina display has been engineered to be the best in the industry in reducing the effects of OLED burn-in.

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
Minor Screen Burn-In and Change in Color on iPhone X Screen are Normal, Apple Says

CONVERSATIONS