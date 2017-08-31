ENTERTAINMENT
Miranda Lambert Is Saving Dogs By The Truckload In Texas

Dozens of dogs have so far benefited from the country star's foundation.
By Lee Moran

Miranda Lambert is coming to the rescue of dozens of dogs who’ve been displaced by flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

The country music star revealed on Twitter on Wednesday that volunteers at her MuttNation Foundation had helped relocate more than 70 uprooted pups to a safe, dry shelter in Oklahoma.

Additional rigs were “rolling into Houston” to pick up another load of stranded pooches to relieve pressure on local shelters, the 33-year-old added.

Lambert also posted this adorable snap of a litter of newborn puppies, which she looked after overnight Tuesday:

The singer launched the foundation alongside her mother, Bev Lambert, in 2009.

According to its website, it promotes the adoption of shelter pets and works “hand in hand with private and municipal animal shelters” by providing financial support. The foundation operates a national transport network and hosts adoption events.

The group shared details of how people can assist it via Instagram: 

A post shared by @muttnationfoundation on

Lambert’s fans have been quick to praise the singer and her organization’s volunteers for saving so many dogs:

