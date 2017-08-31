Miranda Lambert Is Saving Dogs By The Truckload In Texas

Miranda Lambert is coming to the rescue of dozens of dogs who’ve been displaced by flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

The country music star revealed on Twitter on Wednesday that volunteers at her MuttNation Foundation had helped relocate more than 70 uprooted pups to a safe, dry shelter in Oklahoma.

Additional rigs were “rolling into Houston” to pick up another load of stranded pooches to relieve pressure on local shelters, the 33-year-old added.

Thx to some amazing transportation volunteers, we sent over 70 pups to a shelter in OK today. Rigs now rolling into Houston for another load pic.twitter.com/XoQL4aJQ5I — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) August 30, 2017

Lambert also posted this adorable snap of a litter of newborn puppies, which she looked after overnight Tuesday:

My roommates tonight! Mama & newborns born this morning. @Mutt_Nation rescued 72 dogs today who are being transported to dry safe shelters. pic.twitter.com/DXEPWroi6R — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) August 30, 2017

The singer launched the foundation alongside her mother, Bev Lambert, in 2009.

According to its website, it promotes the adoption of shelter pets and works “hand in hand with private and municipal animal shelters” by providing financial support. The foundation operates a national transport network and hosts adoption events.

The group shared details of how people can assist it via Instagram:

A post shared by @muttnationfoundation on Aug 29, 2017 at 9:27am PDT

Lambert’s fans have been quick to praise the singer and her organization’s volunteers for saving so many dogs:

One of the MANY reasons I love you! ❤️❤️❤️ — Katie.Plachy (@katielynndaly) August 30, 2017

You and your crew are amazing! Bless your hearts 🐱🐕❤❤ — amber kapiolani (@mberKapiolani) August 30, 2017

Miranda thank you here from houston. We appreciate all of you guys helping us to recover and saving animals. 💙 — Eric Higgins (@Ericmhiggins18) August 30, 2017