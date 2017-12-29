Mirror Mirror on the Wall Have I Got News for You! I figured out something that has me flabbergasted. If I were to spend only 10 minutes a day feeling inadequate about my appearance and hopefully lived to the ripe old age of 90, that means I would have devoted or make that wasted over 320,000 minutes of life caught up in this vanity vortex. The sad truth is that 10 minutes most likely does not come close to approximating the amount of time we exist in this mindset. I have given up hundreds of hours of my life in a perpetual state of "not happy with my looks and my body" for what? For whom? What am I trying to prove and who is judging me harder than me? Great job of being my own best friend! Clearly I have failed miserably lifting myself. I'm done! Not this sister! Not one second more of denying myself the chance to feel good and you know what? I am going to take those 10 minutes and use them to look around and see what I have been missing! Are you with me? Happy New (Beginning) Year!