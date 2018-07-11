‘The Miseducation Of Cameron Post’ Trailer Shows The World Of Gay Conversion Therapy

A new trailer for “The Miseducation of Cameron Post” dives into the troubling world of gay conversion therapy.

The trailer centers on Cameron (Chloë Grace Moretz), a teenage girl who is sent to conversion therapy camp after she gets caught making out with another girl on prom night. The film is directed by Desiree Akhavan and based on a novel of the same name by Emily Danforth.

In the trailer, Cameron finds herself at a Christian conversion therapy center called “God’s Promise,” where she’s subjected to strict counseling meant to turn her straight.

“Your struggle is with the sin of same-sex attraction,” the unctuous Dr. Lydia Marsh (Jennifer Ehle) tells Cameron. “You’re facing the consequences of your actions, and that’s ugly.”

At the center, however, Cameron finds an unlikely community of other queer kids, including Jane (Sasha Lane) and Adam (Forrest Goodluck).

The film won a Grand Jury Prize at this year’s Sundance Film Festival and already has an 83 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.