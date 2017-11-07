Misogyny Comes in Many Forms But It's Never Our Fault

I’m in awe of the incredibly brave women and men who have come forward in recent weeks to share their experiences of sexual harassment and abuse. I’m also disgusted by the growing list of men who have gotten away with this behavior for years. But mostly, I’m grateful these stories are putting our culture’s sexual harassment problem in the spotlight, and starting a conversation that isn’t going away any time soon.

While I have certainly experienced sexual harassment in my life, (as the #MeToo campaign has shown, what woman hasn’t?) I want to talk about another way women are frequently mistreated. Several years ago, I was the victim of on-going emotional and verbal abuse — a close, equally misogynistic cousin of sexual harassment. The abuse happened in my own home… because the abuser was also my boyfriend.

The claims that I was a “slut,” that my sexual past was “disgusting,” and that he could “easily find someone better,” didn’t start all at once. They came in waves, every few months at first, then every few weeks, and eventually, I started to believe him. I now know this is called “gaslighting,” a common tactic abusers use to manipulate their victims and make them doubt their perception of reality.

I don’t want to recount the details of the abuse here and now, just know that it took me a long time to leave the relationship, a fact that still upsets me years later. The person I am today would never tolerate the level of disrespect I endured from this guy.

I bring up this experience because I now understand that emotional and verbal abuse is something that millions of women experience every day, and just like sexual harassment, our culture too often forces us to stay silent about it.

Contemporary American society was raised on a diet of sexist bullshit. For decades, some of the world’s biggest brands advertised their products in campaigns featuring ditzy, ignorant women, whose sole purpose in life was to serve their husbands. While gender equality has progressed, the media is still crowded with images of tiny-waisted, nearly-naked women being lusted after by men. We’re still made to believe our sexuality is our most important asset. It’s no wonder that from as young as 6 years old, girls feel they are less intelligent and less capable than boys.

Sexual harassment in the workplace and verbal abuse in romantic relationships are surely different beasts with complicated nuances encompassed in each. But they’re manifestations of the same problem: a culture that has historically taught men they can do and say whatever they want and has taught women they must be sexy to have value.

Going into the world with these ideas lodged in our brains, it’s no wonder we barely blink an eye when a male friend “jokes” about how he’s going to sleep with all the slutty girls at school, or when a guy you’ve been avoiding mysteriously gets a hold of your number and says nothing more than “DTF?” when he texts you (this happened when I was only 16). Sometimes, you even shrug it off when your boyfriend calls you worthless because it’s hard to recognize a line has been crossed. Every venomous insult he spewed was a punch in the gut, but I told myself he was “just upset.” It didn’t mean I should break up with him.

Except that it did because it wasn’t and it isn’t okay. I can’t be mad at myself for not recognizing it sooner because it’s not my fault, it’s 100% his fault. I didn’t know that for a long time, which means there are many other women that don’t know it either. Victims of harassment and abuse blame themselves far too often and this needs to change.

In any case of boorish misogyny, the message is the same: no one gets to make you feel worthless. No one gets to make you feel like your body is the only thing you have to offer the world. You have a right to be treated as a human being, as an equal, and to not have your gender and sexuality thrown in your face as some sort of deranged insult. It’s NOT your fault.