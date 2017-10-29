As kids. we didn't have many scheduled events outside of school. Despite neglecting to build our resumes, my best friend and both I managed to go to good colleges, and meanwhile to have fun by exploring the material world. For boys, that often meant explosions and rockets.

We specialized in powdered aluminum mixed with an oxidizing agent. Once we filled most of a coffee can with this mixture, inserted a long fuse, put it in the driveway, and raced our bikes to the corner before we saw, over our nervous shoulders, a dense white cloud rising above the neighborhood, looking in shape uncomfortably like the famous mushroom clouds of 1945. We d heard no loud sound and the cloud soon dissipated. My friend’s mother was away at the grocery store, and never discovered what we had been doing.

Soon we were spreading rubber cement on a sheet of paper, adding the same mixture of powder, making a tube, laying it on a tree stump, and lighting on end. Then thing flew horizontally a little above an adult’s head across a block-wide field, across a street, and up the driveway, hitting a basketball backboard below which older guys were playing. Boy, were they surprised. So were we, because we hadn't expected the rube to act like a horizontal rocket. We ran into the woods.

Our next and final venture was to enclose the mixture in a metal tube with fins on the bottom, take this rocket to a nearby stadium, direct it upward, and set it off using a battery while we hid in the dugout. This was years before JFK called on the country to go to the moon, years before NASA, but the super-powers were already crafting intercontinental missiles.

When we closed the switch, the little rocket flew straight up and disappeared. `Later we realized that it must have fallen somewhere, but the rocket was gone with the wind. We were exultant about the successful launch, and in any case, we had built into the top of the rocket a parachute that was designed to burst open after the fuel had run out.

There were undoubtedly safer ways to perform each of these ignitions, but nobody got hurt. On a budget made up of allowances, we had not achieved escape velocity or orbital flight, much less a moon voyage, but hey, we were kids.

We also did relatively safe stuff like playing basketball ourselves, messing in the creek, and building a tree-house. But we were proudest of the rocket. I guess we sought to be as much as possible like the grown-up guys then perfecting the balance of terror.