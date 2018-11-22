A family has been reunited with their 2-year-old Labrador retriever, Charlie, after the beloved family pet went missing on Monday evening.

Rudolph and Joan Damm were traveling home to New York from Virginia when they were involved in a serious car accident, local ABC affiliate WHSV TV-3 reports.

When emergency services arrived to transport the Damms to hospital, Charlie jumped out of the vehicle’s back window and disappeared.

For two days, highway patrol and volunteers scoured the highway after the Damms made an emotional plea on Facebook about their missing pooch.

“The turnout here, the volunteers, were just beyond description,” Rudolph Damm said. “We found an amazing number of volunteers just come out of the hills and helped us, it was a godsend and they did it for two days.”

Charlie was reunited with her owners on Wednesday after being spotted close to where the accident occurred by Ricky Neff.