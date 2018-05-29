U.S. NEWS
05/29/2018 04:07 pm ET

Body Of Missing National Guardsman Found After Flooding In Maryland Town

Eddison Hermond was last seen helping a woman with a cat escape Ellicott City's floodwaters, police said.
By Nina Golgowski

The body of an Army National Guardsman who went missing on Sunday amid flash floods in Ellicott City, Maryland, has been found, authorities announced Tuesday.

The remains of 39-year-old Eddison Hermond were recovered in the Patapsco River near the Baltimore County line, the Howard County Police Department said.

Hermond, from nearby Severn, Maryland, was last seen trying to help a woman who had escaped through a window with a cat when he was swept away by the floodwaters, witnesses told police. Hermond had been with friends at a restaurant when he sought to aid the woman.

He was the only person reported missing.

Howard County Police Department
The Patapsco River, which flows into the Chesapeake Bay, rose by 17.8 feet in two hours on Sunday amid a deluge of rainfall.

It was the second time within two years that catastrophic flooding caused death in the historic town, located about 12 miles west of Baltimore.

In July 2016, two people were killed and roughly 120 others had to be rescued after a cloudburst unleased a torrent of water through the town’s streets. The damage cost Howard County millions of dollars.

