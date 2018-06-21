Mississippi State Fan Goes Viral After Bizarre Love Triangle Interview

KMTV-TV A still image from the video, which can be seen below.

Interviews with spectators at sporting events can be repetitive, but one Mississippi State baseball fan found a way to liven things up when discussing the NCAA College World Series in Nebraska.

On Tuesday, Megan Stewart, a reporter for Omaha’s KMTV-TV, approached Bulldogs fan Terry Powell to get his take on whether persistent rain delays had dampened his spirits. Powell, of Madison, Mississippi, said he was excited despite the soggy conditions and then detailed some extreme measures he claimed he and his family had taken to get there.

“The sacrifices that we personally made to be here are incredible,” Powell said. “My wife’s boyfriend sold his prosthetic leg on Craigslist to afford me the opportunity to be here, but they get alone time, and I get a chance to be in Omaha.”

Y’all. This Mississippi State fan’s description of the sacrifices his family made so he could be in Omaha. You just have to listen. 😂 pic.twitter.com/4qCweFDxPS — Karen Howell (@karenehowell) June 20, 2018

Powell sounded as if he were admitting to a bizarre love triangle. For her part, Stewart continued the interview as though nothing were unusual, and after a clip was posted online, it quickly went viral.

His wife, Lee Powell, even tweeted about the video:

I’m so just so proud of my husband right now😂 Hey I see ya @Thirstygringo1 — Lee Powell (@LeePPowell) June 20, 2018

An extended version of the interview has since been shared, in which it’s clear Terry Powell was joking. Still, he did an amazing job keeping a straight face while spinning the yarn.

WATCH THE COMPLETE INTERVIEW:

He has since received at least one request for a follow-up interview, which apparently conflicted with the removal of some unwanted hair:

We’ll call you at 3:40. Sound good? — Head To Head (@HeadtoHeadRadio) June 20, 2018

Absolutely. I’ll reschedule my waxing — Terry Powell (@Thirstygringo1) June 20, 2018

And then there’s this Gators fan with a prosthetic leg who claimed to be Lee Powell’s boyfriend:

I am Terry Powell's wife's boyfriend! It was worth selling my leg to get him out of the house because he is a lowly Mississippi State fan. GO GATORS 🐊 pic.twitter.com/RoQOnxlGLG — Randolph (@roadkillrand) June 20, 2018

While rain might have disappointed some spectators this week, it appears Terry Powell was having a helluva good time at the ballgame.