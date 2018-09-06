Missouri Police 'Very Concerned' For Missing Mom

Authorities in Missouri are searching for a missing mother of two who has not been seen in more than a month.

According to police, 28-year-old Sarah Burton of Joplin was last seen on July 16, when a friend dropped her off near the intersection of 10th and Rex Streets. No one has seen this missing woman since that time.

“She would not walk away from her family or her little boy,” Burton’s cousin, Michael Burton, told Joplin’s NewsTalk KZRG. “Somebody is holding her against her will, or God forbid has done something to her.”

Joplin police have reportedly investigated more than two dozen leads in the case but have yet to receive information pointing them to her current whereabouts.

“We are very concerned for her well-being,” Joplin Police Captain Trevor Duncan told KZRG. “We are desperately asking for anybody that has any information to come forward.”

Sarah Burton is a mother of two children, ages 3 and under. A candlelight vigil and lantern release – “Lighting The Way Home For Sarah” – will be held on Sept. 10, from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Joplin’s Mercy Park.

The missing women’s family was unavailable for comment Thursday.

Friends and family members are posting updates about the case on Facebook. They are encouraging everyone to share her story using the tag #bringsarahhome.

Sarah Burton is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and 160 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Joplin Police Department at (417) 623-3131.