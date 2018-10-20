Missouri GOP Sent False Information About Absentee Voting To 10,000 People

The Missouri Republican Party has said a miscommunication resulted in 10,000 voters across the state receiving a mailer with false information about due dates for absentee ballots.

Beneath the title “URGENT NOTICE,” the mailer incorrectly advised that absentee ballots must be returned no later than Oct. 30.

The Missouri Republican Party sent mailers to 10,000 voters across the state with false information about when their absentee ballots are due, the party’s executive director acknowledged Friday. https://t.co/n6lyM6JY9o #MOleg — Rev Bren Hadjian (@DrHadjian) October 20, 2018

In reality, the deadline for voters to request a mail-in ballot is Oct. 31 – the day after the mailer claimed they were due ― while the Missouri Secretary of State’s website stipulates that voters can vote absentee until 5 p.m. Nov. 5.

The party’s executive director, Ray Bozarth, told The Kansas City Star that a miscommunication between the party and an unidentified vendor is to blame for the mistake.

Acknowledging that the fliers were sent to individuals likely to vote Republican, Bozarth said that those who received the false information would be receiving corrected mailers “very soon.”