Why Is Mistletoe Used For Kissing?

It’s not really clear why you’re supposed to kiss under mistletoe.

There are many theories: Druids might have hung mistletoe for good luck, and it’s possible the practice has unwittingly continued in different forms for generations. A Norse mythological story blames the plant for the death of Thor’s brother and warns mistletoe should not be ignored again. Europeans in the Middle Ages apparently associated it with fertility and vitality, perhaps inspiring the idea of kissing beneath the decoration.

At one point, the tradition had ground rules: Young men were allowed to kiss women under the mistletoe as long as they had a berry to pluck from the plant. When the berries were gone, the kissing was over.