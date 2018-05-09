Mitch McConnell Mocks Blankenship On Twitter With A Big Cloud Of Cocaine

“Cocaine Mitch” had the last laugh.

Team Mitch, the official campaign Twitter feed of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), made it snow after former coal baron Don Blankenship lost the Republican primary for U.S. Senate in West Virginia on Tuesday.

Blankenship’s campaign was marked by repeated attacks on McConnell, and at one point he called the senator “cocaine Mitch” in a campaign ad. The nickname stems from accusations that a ship owned by the company of McConnell’s father-in-law was used to carry 90 pounds of cocaine. No charges appear to have been filed, according to The Washington Post.

That led to this blow from McConnell’s campaign account after Blankenship came in third:

The pic is an edited version of an image used to promote the Netflix series “Narcos,” which is about a drug cartel in Colombia:

Netflix

The show’s official Twitter responded:

The tweet got a strong reaction, and many snorted with laughter at the reference:

2018 you’re drunk and high, go home — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) May 9, 2018

Cocaine Mitch is savage! — Ryan | weather.us (@RyanMaue) May 9, 2018

This may be the funniest thing Mitch Mcconnell has ever done. https://t.co/ZWMIcRMXT7 — Dana Bash (@DanaBashCNN) May 9, 2018

.... and the nominees for "Tweet of the Year" are ... — Jerry Bohl, Jr. (@jr_bohl) May 9, 2018

It's literally cocaine. Get me off this planet. pic.twitter.com/hzwFNB8y2w — welp (@thisaintsobad) May 9, 2018