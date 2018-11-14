Mitch McConnell’s Spectacularly Tone-Deaf ‘Partisan Politics’ Rant Backfires

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) published an op-ed on Tuesday that slammed the incoming Democratic majority in the House of Representatives for being too partisan.

It didn’t go over very well.

In a piece posted on the Fox News website titled “Will Dems work with us, or simply put partisan politics ahead of the country?” McConnell gloated that a “unified Republican government” led to “a period of historic productivity” over the past two years. He also said bipartisanship wasn’t dead and claimed: “some of the most significant accomplishments of this Congress have been delivered with overwhelmingly bipartisan support.”

NICHOLAS KAMM via Getty Images

But then McConnell lashed out at the Democrats taking control of the House following last week’s midterm elections, writing that the message of bipartisanship “may have been lost on a few House Democrats, who have made clear their preference for investigations over policy results.”

“After years of rhetoric, it’s hardly news that some are more interested in fanning the flames of division than reaching across the aisle,” he added.

Twitter then reminded McConnell of his long track record of obstructing President Barack Obama, including his successful blockade of Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland:

Merrick is only one, albeit an important, data point. McConnells outrageous obstruction goes back much further. He tried to block and delegitimize every action taken during the Obama presidency. He blew up long-standing norms to block many dozens of judges. 1 https://t.co/48m4RKsA3y — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) November 14, 2018

Merrick Garland. Kavanaugh. Blocking 82 of Obama's nominees.Refusal to bring up a protect Mueller bill to the Senate floor.Setting your prime goal at the outset of his election: making Obama a one term president.



You are the master of relentless partisanship. But it's a new day. — Kim Stewart (@DoryWilson) November 14, 2018

You do remember what you said about #MerrickGarland don’t you?



Surprise! We are actually better than you. And smarter. I expect NO elected Democrat to make the same kind of stupid, obstructionist remarks as you did. I don’t expect them to capitulate to your bullying, either. — P Baird (@farandwee) November 14, 2018

Good to see your sense of humor is intact. Mine will kick in the day your successor is sworn into the Majority Leader position. — White House Miscommunication Director (@HopeHacks) November 14, 2018

Asking Dems to "work with us" while you vowed recently to cut Medicare, Medicaid, & Social Security in order to pay for Trump's tax cuts for the 1% is laughable. You guys can't even claim anymore that the tax cuts brought jobs. https://t.co/O9Kgup9JPO — 🧛🏻‍♀️🐰Bunicula🐰🧛🏻‍♀️ (@BuniculaTv) November 14, 2018

If you’re feeling bipartisan-y, I suggest you start with supporting the bipartisan legislation to protect Mueller. Time to cut bait and get on the right side of history. You have greatly damaged our democracy, but you can start taking steps to build it back up. — Linda Lotspeich (@llotspeich) November 14, 2018

hey smuck F—k off , for 8 years you made Obama the focus of your white man entitlement , Then another two years beating up the people of this country, You Reap What You Sow , so i suggest you grab that shovel and start tossing that cow manure back at you and your party , KARMA — 🖕🏻😎Resistance Flea😎🖕🏻 (@wendytheflea) November 14, 2018

Merrick Garland says hi. — PR Lodestar (@PR_twit) November 14, 2018

We’ll “work” with you about as much as you worked with us, Karma my friend. https://t.co/xO14FC6RiW — LikeEquality RESIST FBR 🇺🇸 (@llholcomb) November 14, 2018