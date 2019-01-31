Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) set social media alight on Wednesday after he described legislation to make Election Day a paid holiday for federal workers as a “power grab” by Democrats.
McConnell poured cold water on House Democrats’ proposed H.R. 1 (known as the For The People Act) which contains a slew of reforms, including the Election Day proposal, which was aimed at making it easier for all Americans to be able to vote.
“Speaker Pelosi and her colleagues are advertising it as a package of urgent measures to save American democracy,” McConnell said on the Senate floor. “What it really seems to be is a package of urgent measures to rewrite the rules of American politics for the exclusive benefit of the Democratic Party.”
McConnell’s comments attracted widespread scorn on Twitter from politicians past and present, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.):
Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich, who served in former President Bill Clinton’s administration, called out McConnell and Senate Republicans:
Other people were similarly irked by McConnell’s pronouncement: