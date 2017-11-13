Mitch McConnell Tells Roy Moore To Leave Senate Race, Says 'I Believe The Women'

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is now calling on Roy Moore, the Republican running for Alabama’s open Senate seat, to withdraw his candidacy, telling reporters in Louisville on Monday that he believes the women who have accused Moore of sexual misconduct.

After giving remarks on tax reform efforts, McConnell was asked about the four women who have accused Moore of preying upon them when they were teenagers and he was in his early 30s. Moore has denied any wrongdoing and has not indicated he plans to drop out of the Dec. 12 special election to fill Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ former Senate seat.

McConnell, who previously said Moore should leave the race if the allegations against him “are true,” gave a more forceful condemnation on Monday.

“I believe the women, yes,” he said.

Here is the video of @SenateMajLdr saying he believes the women accusing Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore of sexually assaulting a 14-year old and pursuing other teens. pic.twitter.com/169YSHlXym — Nick Storm (@NStorm_Politics) November 13, 2017

McConnell also said he thinks Moore should “step aside.”

When asked if Republicans are encouraging a write-in campaign for another GOP candidate, McConnell said it’s “an option we’re looking at, whether or not there is someone who could mount a write-in campaign successfully.”

He declined to say if that someone would be Luther Strange, who was appointed to the seat earlier this year but lost the GOP primary to Moore. “We’ll see” if Republicans will throw their support behind Strange, he told reporters.