02/20/2018 05:06 am ET

'Suck Up' Mitt Romney Trolled For Flip-Flopping On Trump's Endorsement

"Good to have the old Mitt Romney back."

By Ed Mazza

Mitt Romney thanked President Donald Trump on Monday night for the ringing endorsement in the Utah Senate seat race. 

Yet as many on social media pointed out, Romney also said this about Trump just two years ago:

Now, Romney’s being called out for the flip-flop:

Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
