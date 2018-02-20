'Suck Up' Mitt Romney Trolled For Flip-Flopping On Trump's Endorsement

Mitt Romney thanked President Donald Trump on Monday night for the ringing endorsement in the Utah Senate seat race.
Yet as many on social media pointed out, Romney also said this about Trump just two years ago:
If Trump had said 4 years ago the things he says today about the KKK, Muslims, Mexicans, disabled, I would NOT have accepted his endorsement— Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) March 3, 2016
Now, Romney’s being called out for the flip-flop:
Mitt Romney: The president is a fraud, a phony.— Dani Bostick (@danibostick) February 20, 2018
Also Mitt Romney: https://t.co/2J8Rr2KR2t
Pathetic, @MittRomney https://t.co/itIdphLg7N— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 20, 2018
It almost feels quaint to have a “Mitt Romney Flip Flopped SO MUCH” story. It’s like watching a live action remake of a Disney classic.— Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) February 20, 2018
Romney , there’s a stand up guy . How many times has he bashed trump only to suck up to him in the next instant?— Mike Lalonde (@lalonde7_mike) February 20, 2018
I think Mitt Romney's campaign slogan, "Nothing I Ever Did, Said, Or Believed Matters," is very on-brand.— Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) February 20, 2018
With President Trump and Mitt Romney’s détente, the hypocrisyometer just exploded. pic.twitter.com/1UriScWQ00— James Cook (@BBCJamesCook) February 20, 2018
Jon Huntsman said Mitt Romney changes positions like "a well lubricated weather vane" and he was so right.— Oliver Willis (@owillis) February 20, 2018
Good to have the old Mitt Romney back. https://t.co/c9GRPfjWjZ— Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) February 20, 2018
It’s the good old Mitt Romney flip flop https://t.co/2E3q1Nl0hN— Gareth Kay (@garethk) February 20, 2018
Mitt Romney just stood for his big trumpet solo and all that came out was a wet fart sound.— Ariel Dumas (@ArielDumas) February 20, 2018
This is a reminder that Mitt Romney is still a self-interest-first Republican. He’ll suck up to Trump with the best of them whenever it’s in his interest. https://t.co/CIfKmYMIKh— John Pettus (@JohnGPettus) February 20, 2018
Man I am just shocked and blindsided by Mitt Romney’s calculating flip flop https://t.co/DdmfI1qH9b— Greg p (@gregorypaal) February 20, 2018
I’m old enough to remember when Mitt Romney thought Trump was too racist to accept his endorsement. https://t.co/uA43IYyTBj— Shaun King (@ShaunKing) February 20, 2018
"Donald Trump is a phony, a fraud. His promises are worth less than a degree from Trump University." -Mitt Romney, March 3, 2016. pic.twitter.com/qWI1YAXxOf— Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) February 20, 2018
I can’t believe there were people who expected anything different of Mitt Romney— JuanPa (@jpbrammer) February 20, 2018
Very shocked that Mitt Romney made a flipflop. He's so known for his consistent viewpoints.— Jimmy Kouns (@JimmyKouns) February 20, 2018
Mitt Romney's inability to not flip-flop makes me wonder if there isn't a gene.— Mike Yocom 🌹 (@pfhreak5000) February 20, 2018
