MLB Sports Agent Accused Of Filming His Clients In The Shower

The Major League Baseball Players Association is reportedly investigating an agent for allegedly filming his clients while they were showering.
Jason Wood was fired Wednesday from his position as president of baseball for Career Sports Entertainment, which specializes in representing athletes and sports media personalities. The termination came after an unidentified baseball player showering at Wood’s home found a camera, according to the news site FanRag Sports.
The player reportedly confronted Wood and then fired him as his agent. Multiple sources told the sports news outlet that Wood filmed clients in the shower.
No names for the alleged victims have been released, but Wood’s clients include Andrew Benintendi of the Boston Red Sox, Riley Pint of the Colorado Rockies and Joey Wentz of the Atlanta Braves.
Danny Martoe, president of CSE Talent, released a statement after Wood was fired:
For over 32 years, CSE Talent has prided itself on our moral and ethical standards and have built a solid reputation within the industry. We take pride in working with people who represent these values.
It’s unfortunate that CSE Talent aligned itself with someone who didn’t uphold these same standards and therefore we chose to terminate with cause Wood’s employment.
The MLB Players Association hasn’t publicly commented on Wood, but confirmed to ESPN that he is being investigated. The New York Daily News reported that he has been suspended by the union pending that inquiry.
HuffPost reached out to Wood, who did not immediately respond.