Ex-MLB Prospect Cut By Team After Video Of Him Beating Girlfriend Surfaces

A minor league baseball team in Pennsylvania released a player after a TV station posted video of him beating his girlfriend when he played on a Texas team, according to news outlets.
The Lancaster Barnstormers fired outfielder Danry Vasquez after KRIS-TV showed security camera video from Aug. 2, 2016, that captured him repeatedly hitting a woman and pulling her hair.
“There is no choice but to sever the relationship,” Ross Peeples, manager of the independent Lancaster team, said on Facebook Wednesday. “Neither I, nor the Barnstormers’ organization as a whole, can condone or associate with that behavior.”
The security clip (below) shows Vasquez attacking the woman in a stairwell at the stadium of the Class AA Corpus Christi Hooks, a Houston Astros affiliate, where Vasquez had been a player.
Please note the following video may be upsetting.
The Astros released Vasquez, 24, after the abuse, and Major League Baseball suspended him. He played back home in Venezuela afterward, and resurfaced with the Barnstormers at the start of the year, The Washington Post reported.
Vasquez was charged with assault in the Texas attack, and last week completed a plea deal to dismiss the charges after paying a fine and taking classes, Mark Gonzalez, the district attorney in Nueces County, Texas, told KRIS.
TMZ reported Thursday that Vasquez and the woman he abused got engaged around November. “She never excused his behavior, just loved him enough to believe they could move forward,” an attorney for Vasquez told the site.
Need help? In the U.S., call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) for the National Domestic Violence Hotline.