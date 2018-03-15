Ex-MLB Prospect Cut By Team After Video Of Him Beating Girlfriend Surfaces

A minor league baseball team in Pennsylvania released a player after a TV station posted video of him beating his girlfriend when he played on a Texas team, according to news outlets.

The Lancaster Barnstormers fired outfielder Danry Vasquez after KRIS-TV showed security camera video from Aug. 2, 2016, that captured him repeatedly hitting a woman and pulling her hair.

“There is no choice but to sever the relationship,” Ross Peeples, manager of the independent Lancaster team, said on Facebook Wednesday. “Neither I, nor the Barnstormers’ organization as a whole, can condone or associate with that behavior.”

The security clip (below) shows Vasquez attacking the woman in a stairwell at the stadium of the Class AA Corpus Christi Hooks, a Houston Astros affiliate, where Vasquez had been a player.

Please note the following video may be upsetting.