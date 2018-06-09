SPORTS
06/09/2018 03:10 pm ET

Milwaukee Brewers Kill It In This 'Dumb And Dumber' Tribute

They've been first in their division, and now they're first in our hearts.
By Andy McDonald

The Milwaukee Brewers are an entertaining team. They have the best record in the National League as of this writing, and they happen to be pretty good at making viral videos too.

Earlier this year they re-created a scene from the beloved ’90s movie “The Sandlot” in honor of the film’s 25th anniversary. On Thursday, they did the 1994 Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels hit “Dumb and Dumber.”

Pitchers Brent Suter, Josh Hader and Jeremy Jeffress perform the scene where characters Lloyd Christmas (originally Jim Carrey, played here by Suter) and Harry Dunne (originally Daniels, played here by Jeffress) pick up a hitchhiker (Hader) and annoy the bejesus out of him.

The video even got the attention of Carrey himself, who showed his appreciation for the imitation via Twitter.

Andy McDonald
Writer, HuffPost
