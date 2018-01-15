MLK Day’s a Time to Chill, Right?

“Once a year we celebrate / Washington and Lincoln on their birth dates / And now a third name is added to the list / A man of peace, Drum Major for Justice / Now, now, now every / January on the third Monday / We pay homage to the man who paved the way / For freedom, justice and equality / To make the world a better place for you and me”

- “King Holiday,” The King Dream Chorus and Holiday Crew, 1986

Every year we celebrate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. In today’s society, his achievements have, in many ways, been taken for granted. The days of drinking from separate water fountains and dogs used to attack children going to integrated schools have passed. At times, it can seem as if the beatings he took at the hands of those who opposed him have been relegated to a speech about a “dream.” His current popularity has been confused with the fact that at the time of his death, a majority of the country, black and white, disagreed with his set of priorities. In many ways, large and small, the career of Dr. King has been myopic and misinterpreted with rose colored glasses. On this day of remembrance, what can we do to truly remember his spirit and work toward his goal of equality?

Don’t Rest

I can’t tell you how many times I have heard, “I’m so happy I have MLK Day off!” I invariably ask, “So what are your plans?” Normally, the answer is along the lines of “catch up on sleep,” “lay around the house,” or generally responses that involve doing sedentary behavior. MLK Day was never meant to be a day of rest. It was created to focus on the extraordinary life of Dr. King and to continue his work. Personally, I’ve never had an MLK Day off and I have no problem with it. I have always wanted to work and be productive because that is one of the examples he set. Shunning fortune and likability, he focused his energy on bringing attention to the plight of blacks and others who were being discriminated against. He rarely if ever had a day off, so to me, taking a day off seems to contradict the point of the holiday. Whether you attend an MLK breakfast, parade or volunteer in your community, the true meaning of this day is not rest but work. Even taking a few moments to sit with your kids to explain to them that this day is significant in more ways than a speech from 1963 will go a long way in keeping his spirit and work alive.

Engage

The subject of race is one that will likely never go away in America. Since 1619, when the first African slave made his way to Jamestown, this continent has had to deal with the issue of race, sometimes cordially and sometimes violently, but we have always had to deal with it. If you find that your only exposure to the life of Dr. King comes from 15-second voice overs in February, or that the extent of your knowledge has been shaped by the movie “Selma,” or a song by Common and John Legend, be sure to take time to engage and find out more about the man. Ask questions, research and read about why a young minister was able to speak for an entire generation. Discover how he was a genius who entered Morehouse College at the tender age of 15. Read his Letter from the Birmingham Jail. Discover why some think the speech he gave on April 3, 1968, the night before he died, is considered one of the great oratorical feats of the 20th Century. Explore how he was able to stand up to President Lyndon Johnson, Governor George Wallace and Bull Conner. Engage your friends in conversations and learn together! MLK Day is not a day to rest on your laurels. Today is a day where we as citizens are called upon to be active participants and engage with one another in a communal effort to understand and make a better country.

Clarity

It is easy to get caught up in the fanfare of monuments, the NBA King Day schedule and presidential proclamations to think that his accomplishments were so great that you could not even compare. This couldn’t be further from the truth. If Dr. King taught us anything, it is that one must have clarity of vision. From the time he worked with Rosa Parks to his last day one earth, Dr. King was a man of purpose. This is something that can easily be lost when reciting his litany of accomplishments. Yes, he was a recipient of the Noble Peace Prize and yes, he helped to see the Civil Rights Act and the Voting Rights Act signed into law, but these achievements started by Dr. King having a clear set of objectives. As mentioned earlier, today is a day to engage not a day to relax.

You can use the same principles Dr. King used to further your relationships, career and any other obstacle you have in front of you. Determine the goal and have a steely-eyed determination to achieve it. If a black boy born into the Jim Crow South can rise to effect the course a nation, so too can you rise out of circumstances. His is an inspirational story that should give us hope that whatever your background, race, creed or color, having clarity of purpose and a persistent will to see it through to the end can yield unbelievable results.