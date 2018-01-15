MLK Jr. Is Not YOUR Negro

Oh interwebs, you never fail to intrigue, annoy, entertain, bring joy, and drive me insane all at once. Earlier, upon scrolling the mediums that make things social, I came across a post from a friend. It read, “ If you’ve been anti Kaepernick, you don’t get to be pro MLK Jr. today.” I wholeheartedly agreed with this sentiment, but of-course there are always the will few who will martyr themselves in ignorant dissent. To put things into perspective, the friend that posted that statement is a white woman. The same is true of a character I’m going to call Dissenting Debbie. The exchange went a little something like this. (Note: I’m giving it to you just as it was typed, no grammatical corrections.)

Dissenting Debbie: “Wow that’s a double standard. Not everyone has to agree with kaepernick. Everyone has the right to pick and chose what they want to stand up and believe in.”

Friend: * Posts GIF of a confused looking man * “The double standard is when people support one but not the other.”

Dissenting Debbie: “ Thing is you have no right to tell someone what they can chose to think or believe. That is part of being a American choosing what we want to believe and how we want to live our own life. I believe in standing for our flag and the national anthem. That’s my right.

PAUSE, because I simply can’t take any more. Dear Dissenting Debbie, proper syntax is also your right. Please exercise proper use of sentence structure and the things that make up intelligible language. You know, words and proper punctuation…just a thought. PRESS PLAY.

Friend: “There’s nothing cruel about common sense. It simply defies logic to support one but loathe the other.”

At this point, I REALLY can’t take anymore, so I OF-COURSE I had to chime in.

Tao: “No, it’s COMFORTABLE for people who are in denial about their racist tendencies to tout their so-called support for a dead, pacified, “safe” negro when they would have been calling for his death during MLK Jr.’s time. THAT is BS hypocrisy, and that is exactly the same sort of “thinking” that white AmeriKKKans, at the time, used to justify their silent and worthless support of MLK and their demonization of Malcolm X; never realizing that the two had come to respect each other and have a friendly rapport despite their different tactics.”

As you’ve probably guessed, Dissenting Debbie has disappeared into the depths of her own personal rabbit hole at this point. All of that crazy logic must have been too much for her. It’s like pollen to sensitive, racist sleeper agent sinuses. You’d think they’d invest in some Claratin D as much as they love to wander through the forest, missing all but the trees.

It never fails, though. Racist, “borderline” racist, racist adjacent, and just plain ignorant whypeepo LOVE to laud the “respectful, peaceful, civilized” way that Martin Luther King Jr. protested and conducted himself. They LOVE to say, “MLK wouldn’t do this. He wouldn’t do that.” My question is, “How the hell would YOU know?” YOU KILLED HIM! Sure, you may not have pulled the trigger. You may have even hung your head in sadness, and hopefully, shame; but you’re just as guilty. You were complicit in your silence. You were complicit in your inaction. You ARE complicit in your willful ignorance in today’s socio-political climate. White people, you don’t get a break. Not anymore. It’s time to get uncomfortable, and its time to get comfortable with being uncomfortable (Shout out to Luvvie Ajayi). That is the only way things will ever change. It’s time to face some hard truths. It’s time to stop running from YOUR collective history, from our SHARED history. It’s time to flip the coin and examine the other side.

No one is asking you to take the blame for what your predecessors did. What we ARE asking is that you recognize, own, and help dismantle the system of privileged oppression that we all currently live in (I’m REALLY tired of saying that by the way. *Insert eye roll *), because like the song says, a change is going to come; and I guarantee you won’t like it if you’re standing on the wrong side. People seem to forget that although MLK Jr. preferred more peaceful measures, he was just as radical as Malcolm X. Why else would the U.S. government have him assassinated? Teen Vogue had a few things to say about the radical nature of Dr. King (https://www.teenvogue.com/story/mlk-more-radical-than-we-remember).