MLK's Granddaughter Shares Her Dream Of A 'Gun-Free World' At March For Our Lives

#MLK and #CorettaScottKing 's granddaughter, Yolanda Renee King, speaking at #MarchForOurLivesDC .

Martin Luther King Jr.’s granddaughter has a dream, too. Nine-year-old Yolanda Renee King spoke out against gun violence in a brief yet powerful speech at Saturday’s March For Our Lives in Washington.

“My grandfather had a dream that his four little children will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character,” King, the daughter of Martin Luther King III, said.

“I have a dream that enough is enough,” King said to cheering and applause. “And that this should be a gun-free world, period.”

She then led the crowd in a call-and-response, chanting “Spread the word. Have you heard? All across the nation. We ... are going to be. A great generation.”