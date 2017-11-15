Mobile Apps That Make You Love to Spend

Blockchain’s ascent in the tech world has caught most observers by surprise. Suddenly sprung on the world from the genius mind of a still-anonymous programmer, it can be described as a network consensus algorithm helping decentralized groups of users behave efficiently.

Less than a decade after making its debut alongside bitcoin, blockchain is now the star of the show and is finding new applications in industries far and wide. In healthcare, public welfare, voting, finance, and even videogames, blockchain is quickly showing just how outdated the status quo is. However, despite its penchant for challenging existing models, individual blockchain applications are still very much reliant on their users.

A blockchain network that supports a complicated process suffers when participation decreases, unlike centralized solutions that will always work no matter how many people are using them. Take a shared data storage platform for example: without users, the network doesn’t have anywhere to store data (nor anyone who needs storage). It becomes important for individual blockchain solutions to cater to their target market very specifically, and to think ahead to where their users will be in the future.

For many blockchain products, this has meant one thing: going mobile. As phones get bigger, more powerful, and take a larger slice of internet traffic, blockchain must follow along. It’s not only the climbing power of phones that blockchain will benefit from, but also the amount of time we spend with them. There are studies being released every year that indicate our phones are an increasingly frequent companion in our everyday lives. One published in 2015 illustrated that we don’t even recognize how absorbed we are in them. Young adults spend upwards of 5 hours per day on their phones but were cognizant of only half of that time.

At the end of the day, blockchain’s decentralizing capabilities turns each of us into a hub for traffic and productivity, and if the medium for this productivity is a 5-inch screen, blockchain must inhabit this valuable real estate. Being on the cutting edge means that several blockchain projects have already considered this inevitability, and are therefore creating unique ways for blockchain participants to interact from their phones.

NAU

NAU is a retail blockchain solution that is highly applicable to consumers on the go. The company recognizes the trend of mobile searches that are becoming increasingly local in origin, and are using blockchain to allow retailers to reach these users better. Using the NAU cryptocurrency, retailers can pay users to spread the word about their latest deal, and create coupons for customers to redeem in the shop.

If you’re walking around your city and log into the NAU app on your smartphone, you’ll see many local deals to hunt down. NAU allows retailers to more effectively attract customers because of the accuracy with which blockchain can identify retail preferences, disseminate within a network, and support inexpensive overhead built on smart contracts.

FourSquare

FourSquare mobile app was one of the pioneers of the localized search and discovery industry and continues to be widely used. Like the other apps in this industry, this app helps the users to find places to eat or drink or look for anything that is of interest to them which is quite closeby. Being one of the first to launch such an app, they were able to expand a great deal and their userbase also grew at a rapid rate as users found the idea of finding local services and businesses very useful for them. Many users also found it exciting as it helped them to discover local businesses and eat outs which they had not heard of before. But their growth has come under pressure during recent times on increasing concerns over piracy and also due to the entry of behemoths like Google Location services into this industry.

GroupOn

GroupOn Mobile app also grew massively to become one of the most favored apps which delivered not only local services but also brought in some mass to the market by favoring groups of people rather than individuals by enabling the groups to avail special discounts with the local businesses. This combination of groups/discounts/local businesses proved to be a heady cocktail which helped the app to grow its userbase very quickly and it continues to be one of the most favored apps for group deals across several countries.

Neglect Mobile at Your Own Peril